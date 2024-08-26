Welcome to The Rogue Scribe

The Rogue Scribe’s where TC Marti publishes serialized fiction, exclusive story material, and the inspirations behind the worlds: mythology, corrupted institutions, collapse, power, family bloodlines, forgotten history, and the characters who refuse to kneel when the script tells them to.

Here, fiction comes first.

The essays, notes, and behind-the-scenes pieces exist because stories come from obsessions. From old wounds, symbols, ruins, places that shaped you before you knew they were shaping you, history written by winners, public schools built to manufacture obedience, and myths that still know more about human nature than modern committees ever will.

The Rogue Scribe is where those things meet.

What you’ll find here

You’re stumbling across new characters walking into danger, temptation, exile, ambition, war, magic, collapse, and consequences.

You’ll also find the inspirations behind the fiction: the real-world ideas, personal memories, myths, politics, history, symbolism, and philosophical fire that shape the books.

Free subscribers

Free subscribers get access to public essays, previews, first looks, teaser chapters, open-worldbuilding posts, and the front-door material that introduces the worlds of TC Marti.

Paid subscribers

Paid subscribers get the real core of The Rogue Scribe.

For $9/month or $99/year, you unlock the paid archive and the fiction behind the wall.

That includes:

Full access to serialized fiction as it drops.

Each new serialized fiction story will be published as paid subscriber content, giving you direct access to the work while it’s still alive, raw, unfolding, and dangerous.

Exclusive access to paid-only story material.

This includes chapters, scenes, bonus fiction, deeper character pieces, and material that may never appear the same way anywhere else.

Access to all six Renegades Epic shared universe series starters

Paid subscribers get exclusive access to the opening gateways of the Renegades Epic universe. These are the launch points into the larger connected worlds, conflicts, bloodlines, myths, rebellions, and consequences shaping the long game.

Behind-the-scenes inspiration posts

You’ll see what feeds the fiction: mythology, history, economics, schooling, censorship, propaganda, personal memory, collapse, power structures, and the real-world sparks that turn into fictional fire.

A deeper archive of TC Marti’s worlds

The paid side is for readers who want more than finished books. It’s for readers who want the machinery, early signals, hidden connections, and the story-world before it gets packaged for the outside.

Founding members

The $194 founding tier is for readers who want to go further.

Founding members get everything paid subscribers receive, plus access to the Vault VIP Club — 30+ full-length stories, even more direct interaction with TC, book and character playlists, and more.

That means deeper access, bonus material, exclusive drops, and a closer seat inside the TC Marti fiction machine.

The founding tier is for readers who want to help build the kind of fiction ecosystem that doesn’t ask permission from gatekeepers, committees, trends, publishers, school boards, media-approved taste-makers, or anyone else trying to decide what stories are allowed to exist.

The Rogue Scribe is for readers who want the fiction, the fire behind it, and the worlds before they’re fully sealed.