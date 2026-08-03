The Rogue Scribe

The Rogue Scribe

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July 2026

Anthony Fauci's latest cowardly act does him no favors
The Constitution protects Fauci from helping the government prosecute him. It doesn’t require the public to keep trusting a compulsive liar who refuses…
  TC Marti
My response to THE WORST economic take on the Bills garbage alternate uniforms
A terrible jersey doesn't turn voluntary customers into servants, no matter how badly a sportswriter wants capitalism to be the villain.
  TC Marti
They were hardly feminists. They were anti-Western activists wearing the label.
When women collide with multiculturalism, gender ideology or the progressive political coalition, the women are the first thing sacrificed.
  TC Marti
SB Nation couldn’t answer Sophie Cunningham, so it put her politics on trial instead
Apparently protecting women’s sports is a “culture war” position now, and being blonde, liking NASCAR, being marketable, and reposting the wrong people…
  TC Marti
Grindelwald was more dangerous than Voldemort because he knew how tyranny actually wins
Voldemort terrified people into obedience. Grindelwald convinced them obedience was moral—and that should scare the hell out of us in 2026.
  TC Marti
Dua Lipa built a sanctuary for books the establishment already worships
The modern “banned books” movement has figured out how to turn institutional approval into an act of rebellion
  TC Marti
This work spent four years in developmental hell
The Mercenaries is an intense dark elemental fantasy that highlights the dangers of medical tyranny AND conscription.
  TC Marti
The winner didn’t become the good guy. He just got the textbook
Beyond the Lost Fates, Quantrill, and the national lie that our violence protects while theirs only kills
  TC Marti
Readers aren’t disappearing. Too many authors just don’t know what they’re selling.
Every book you write should be doing a hell of a lot more than sitting on Amazon.
  TC Marti
The Witch of Thornvale Chapter 23: The Morning After Another World
The Witch of Thornvale is a literary portal fantasy featuring two distinct characters. It allegorizes Ludwig von Mises’ Six Lessons.
  TC Marti
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