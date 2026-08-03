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The International Ice Hockey Federation has a cancerous double standard in foreign policy
The United States won its first men’s hockey gold since 1980, launched another war six days later, and kept every privilege denied to Russian athletes.
9 hrs ago
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TC Marti
25
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Fauci’s defenders suddenly discovered civil liberties when it's convenient for them
Rand Paul spent years fighting warrantless surveillance and federal abuse. Anthony Fauci helped give lockdowns and mandates their scientific cover…
Aug 1
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TC Marti
1
July 2026
Anthony Fauci's latest cowardly act does him no favors
The Constitution protects Fauci from helping the government prosecute him. It doesn’t require the public to keep trusting a compulsive liar who refuses…
Jul 30
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TC Marti
My response to THE WORST economic take on the Bills garbage alternate uniforms
A terrible jersey doesn't turn voluntary customers into servants, no matter how badly a sportswriter wants capitalism to be the villain.
Jul 28
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TC Marti
They were hardly feminists. They were anti-Western activists wearing the label.
When women collide with multiculturalism, gender ideology or the progressive political coalition, the women are the first thing sacrificed.
Jul 27
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TC Marti
SB Nation couldn’t answer Sophie Cunningham, so it put her politics on trial instead
Apparently protecting women’s sports is a “culture war” position now, and being blonde, liking NASCAR, being marketable, and reposting the wrong people…
Jul 22
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TC Marti
Grindelwald was more dangerous than Voldemort because he knew how tyranny actually wins
Voldemort terrified people into obedience. Grindelwald convinced them obedience was moral—and that should scare the hell out of us in 2026.
Jul 21
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TC Marti
Dua Lipa built a sanctuary for books the establishment already worships
The modern “banned books” movement has figured out how to turn institutional approval into an act of rebellion
Jul 19
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TC Marti
3
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This work spent four years in developmental hell
The Mercenaries is an intense dark elemental fantasy that highlights the dangers of medical tyranny AND conscription.
Jul 18
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TC Marti
The winner didn’t become the good guy. He just got the textbook
Beyond the Lost Fates, Quantrill, and the national lie that our violence protects while theirs only kills
Jul 14
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TC Marti
Readers aren’t disappearing. Too many authors just don’t know what they’re selling.
Every book you write should be doing a hell of a lot more than sitting on Amazon.
Jul 12
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TC Marti
1
The Witch of Thornvale Chapter 23: The Morning After Another World
The Witch of Thornvale is a literary portal fantasy featuring two distinct characters. It allegorizes Ludwig von Mises’ Six Lessons.
Jul 10
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TC Marti
© 2026 TC Marti
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