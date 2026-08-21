Nothing says “I researched this author’s audience” like volunteering to promote a book that explicitly tells socialists to stay the hell away.

I got a newsletter-swap request the other week that made me stare at my screen for a few seconds and wonder if the author on the other end bothered reading a single fucking word before clicking the button.

Normally, this is pretty simple:

Another speculative or dystopian fiction author requests a swap, I check out the book, figure out if their readers might overlap with mine, make sure I’m not about to recommend something completely antithetical to everything my audience knows me for, then decide if the exchange makes sense.

Then I read this particular book’s description.

Without identifying the author, the title, or anything else that would make this person easy to track down, let’s just say the premise wandered straight into one of socialism’s favorite fantasies:

Private healthcare becomes cruel and exclusionary, while a collectively controlled government-owned alternative emerges as the humane answer.

Okay.

People can write whatever the hell they want. I’m a fiction author, not the Ministry of Approved Imaginary Economies.

But then I looked at what this author wanted to promote to their readers in return.

The first three chapters of Beyond the Lost Horizon.

Jesus H. Christ...did you read the damn description?

Did you even read the description?

Here is the disclaimer sitting right there on Beyond the Lost Horizon:

Disclaimer: This series contains strong political themes. It ain’t for Marxists, socialists, theocrats, neocons, whiners, the far-Left, the far-Right, or people who ace books on Goodreads because they read a sentence that hurt their feelings.

I didn’t bury that in Chapter 17, or hide it on some obscure FAQ page under “Will TC Marti’s politics offend me?”

It’s right there.

I practically erected a flashing neon sign saying SOCIALISTS, YOU’RE PROBABLY GOING TO FUCKING HATE THIS, and somebody promoting a book whose political premise travels in precisely that direction apparently looked at it and thought:

Yeah, my readers need three chapters of this.

Maybe they didn’t read the description, saw “dystopian” or “speculative fiction” and stopped there, or skimmed it and thought the disclaimer was just marketing shtick.

Or maybe they genuinely read “It ain’t for Marxists, socialists…” and somehow concluded the obvious ideological collision would make for one hell of a promotional partnership.

None of those possibilities makes this look better.

I don’t care where you stand on this one. Share this thing so it breaks the internet. Share

Newsletter swaps aren’t traffic laundering

This is what gets me about author marketing sometimes.

Some people treat subscribers like interchangeable numbers on a spreadsheet. They’re basically saying:

I have readers, you have readers, we both write something vaguely speculative, so therefore, we swap.

Except that’s not how audiences work.

When I recommend a book to people who subscribed to hear from me, I’m putting my credibility behind it. I’m telling readers, at minimum, “I think there’s a reasonable chance this belongs in your orbit.”

That means I actually give a damn whether the book makes sense for them.

If I start feeding my audience stories built around political assumptions I spend entire essays and novels attacking, eventually they’re going to wonder if I’ve lost my mind or started accepting promotional requests with my eyes closed.

And the reverse is just as ridiculous.

If you’ve cultivated readers who enjoy fiction portraying collectivized institutions as the humane alternative to private ones, why the hell would you voluntarily send them into a novel whose own description warns socialists away before Page One?

You’re throwing two incompatible audiences at one another and calling the wreckage “exposure.”

The funny part is how perfectly collectivist the whole mistake feels

And this is where the whole thing gets almost too perfect.

The swap request itself operated according to the same kind of thinking I criticize in collectivist economics.

From far enough away, individuals disappear, my newsletter turns into a block of subscribers, their newsletter becomes another block, and my readers’ preferences, their readers’ preferences, my politics, their politics, the reason somebody subscribed in the first place — who gives a shit?

Just move the units around and assume everybody benefits — except readers aren’t interchangeable economic widgets.

Neither are patients, workers, consumers, or authors.

People possess individual preferences, values, tolerances, priorities, and the wonderful ability to tell somebody trying to sell them something:

No.

That individual judgment is exactly why a good promotional partnership requires more thought than “you have dystopian readers and I have dystopian readers.”

A thousand people who despise what I write are less valuable to me than fifty people who read one paragraph and think, Where the hell has this guy been?

Reach isn’t the same thing as alignment, and “exposure” doesn’t magically become valuable because there’s more of it.

No, I’m not naming the author

Before somebody asks, no, I’m not giving you the person’s name or the book title. I’m not linking the swap request, screenshotting the cover, or turning this into some internet mob exercise.

The person made a dumbass marketing decision, but they didn’t commit a war crime.

I ultimately canceled the request and moved on — kind of. But the decision fascinated me because it demonstrated something authors constantly preach and surprisingly often fail to practice:

Know your audience, know your potential swap partner’s audience, read the book description, look at the person you’re asking to promote you, and spend thirty seconds figuring out if the exchange makes sense.

Had this author done that, they could’ve saved themselves the request and saved me an eyebrow raise.

Then again, I would’ve lost an article, so maybe I should thank them.

Their fiction apparently imagines institutions making better choices on behalf of everybody else, and their newsletter request convinced me that some people should probably start with making one informed choice for themselves.

If this kind of argument pisses you off in the right way, read Beyond the Lost

If you’re the kind of reader who sees government power, collectivist economics, institutional control, and the promise of “we’ll take care of you” and immediately wonders what happens when nobody’s allowed to say no, then Beyond the Lost was written for you.

The trilogy doesn’t hand you a lecture disguised as a novel. It throws characters into systems built around control, dependency, political obedience, and the consequences that follow when supposedly benevolent institutions decide they know what’s best for everybody else.

That’s where the fun starts.

You’ll get dystopian stakes, survival, ideological conflict, characters forced to choose between security and autonomy, and political friction that makes certain Goodreads reviewers reach for the one-star button before they’ve finished their coffee.

And yes, the disclaimer is there for a reason:

This series contains strong political themes. It ain’t for Marxists, socialists, theocrats, neocons, whiners, the far-Left, the far-Right, or people who ace books on Goodreads because they read a sentence that hurt their feelings.

If you read that and laughed instead of clutching your pearls, you’re probably exactly who I wrote it for.

Grab the Beyond the Lost trilogy and see what happens when people stop trusting the system to save them, and start thinking for themselves.

>>>> Buy Beyond the Lost and enter the world they told you needed more control

>>>> You can also get the paperback versions to Books 1, 2, and 3 at the links below:

— Beyond the Lost Horizon

— Beyond the Lost Assault

— Beyond the Lost Fates