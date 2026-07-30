Anthony Fauci pleaded the Fifth before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Wednesday morning, and no, that doesn’t mean he confessed to creating COVID-19, funding its creation, covering up its origin or lying to Congress.

Let’s bury that argument before it infects everything else.

The Fifth Amendment exists because the government should never have the power to force someone into building a criminal case against himself. Fauci didn’t surrender that right because millions of people dislike him, Rand Paul wants him prosecuted, or that Joe Biden handed him one of the broadest pardons imaginable on his way out of office.

But Fauci’s defenders don’t get to stop the conversation there.

Fauci declined to answer 15 questions after accusing Paul of waging an “unhinged” campaign to put him behind bars. His attorney described the hearing as another stage in Paul’s personal vendetta, while Democrats on the committee attacked the entire proceeding as a predetermined political show.

Rand Paul has rightfully spent years demanding Fauci’s prosecution. He didn’t call this hearing because he wanted the two of them to drink tea, repair their friendship and trade fond memories of their Senate arguments.

Fauci had every reason to arrive with attorneys and treat every question like it could be used against him. But none of that explains the evidence.

Paul’s motives don’t explain why Fauci told colleagues to delete emails, and accusations of partisanship don’t explain what Fauci knew about records moving outside government systems. Calling the hearing a witch hunt doesn’t reconcile his previous testimony with the documents Paul placed in front of him.

Fauci’s attorneys explained why silence protects Fauci, but Fauci still hasn’t explained why the accusations are wrong — because he can’t and he knows it.

Fauci wants us to accept the verdict without hearing his case

Fauci repeatedly denied lying to Congress. He argued that NIH didn’t fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan under the government definition applicable to the research. He rejected accusations that he orchestrated a cover-up of COVID-19’s origins and insists that Paul distorted documents to support a conclusion he reached years ago.

Then show us the money, dude.

Take the emails Paul misrepresented and explain their full context. Identify how Paul twisted his testimony. Lay out the regulatory definition of gain-of-function research, apply it directly to the Wuhan projects, and explain why Paul’s interpretation fails.

Fauci doesn’t even need to do that inside Rand Paul’s hearing. He could release a detailed written rebuttal through his attorneys, publish a document-by-document response, sit for an interview with someone he trusts, walk through the allegations, and show where Paul substituted insinuation for proof.

Instead, Fauci keeps returning to the same defense:

Rand Paul hates him and wants him imprisoned.

That’s like Mark Madden’s haters calling him “fat” when they had no argument against him back in the day.

That might be completely accurate, and you can’t blame Paul, considering all the dystopian measures Fauci championed during COVID. But it also has nothing to do with if Fauci told the truth.

Someone’s hatred of you doesn’t magically falsify the evidence he presents. A prosecutor can be a fucking asshole and still possess real evidence, a politician can grandstand while asking a legitimate question, and a congressional hearing can resemble a public hanging while uncovering facts the witness would rather leave buried.

Fauci keeps attacking the man holding the documents because answering the documents carries more risk.

And that gives us the simplest answer to why he won’t explain himself: An explanation would lock Fauci into another version of events.

Checkmate, bro.

They could compare every detail against his earlier testimony, his emails, pandemic journals, other witnesses, and thousands of pages of government records. One contradiction could create fresh legal exposure beyond anything Biden pardoned, and a single careless answer could hand Paul exactly what he spent years trying to obtain.

That doesn’t prove Fauci committed a crime, but it tells us that protecting himself takes priority over convincing the public he’s innocent.

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Biden’s pardon makes the silence harder to swallow

Brain-Dead Joe Biden gave Fauci a full and unconditional pardon covering any federal offense he may have committed between January 1, 2014, and January 19, 2025, arising from his work as NIAID director, a member of the White House COVID teams, or chief medical adviser.

That pardon doesn’t protect Fauci from everything. It can’t cover new perjury or false statements made after January 19, 2025. It might not reach unrelated conduct, state offenses or charges built around actions outside its wording. Fauci’s lawyers also have every reason to worry that the current Justice Department could test the pardon’s boundaries or validity.

Biden supposedly pardoned Fauci to shield a so-called innocent “public servant” (who happened to make money via coercion like all government officials) from politically-motivated prosecution.

Jesus — where’ve we heard that one before? Fauci maintains that Paul’s accusations are false and that his previous testimony was truthful. His dystopian-loving defenders insist the record vindicates him.

So why does repeating that supposedly truthful account under oath create such terrifying risk?

Hostile questioning can trap innocent people. Memories fade, lawyers twist wording, investigators compare statements made years apart and turn harmless inconsistencies into criminal referrals, and the government has ruined plenty of people by prosecuting the interview instead of the alleged underlying crime.

Fauci has every reason to fear that machinery. The problem is that he spent decades standing on the other side of it.

He represented federal authority, enjoyed the protection, prestige and reach of the federal government while elected officials used public-health guidance to justify school closures, business restrictions, mask rules, vaccine requirements and countless assaults on civil liberties.

Now that the machinery’s turned toward him, Fauci discovered constitutional restraint. Good. He should use every protection available to him.

He also needs to understand why the people once told to trust his judgment won’t treat his silence as vindication.

Checkmate, bro.