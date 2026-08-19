Award-winning author Rob Jenkins unintentionally made one of the best arguments I’ve seen for why I’ve grown so disgusted with voting.

And somehow, he thought he was making the opposite case.

The exchange started when Joshua D. Glawson posted an old Gary Johnson quote:

“I hope that people will see that we don’t have to sit by the sidelines and watch as the two major parties limit their choices to slightly different flavors of the status quo. It is, in fact, possible to join the fray, stand up for principles, and offer a real alternative.”

Johnson originally said that after his 2012 presidential run while explaining what he hoped his Libertarian candidacy accomplished.

In other words, stop accepting whatever shit the two major parties throw onto the ballot because they’ve convinced everyone those are the only choices allowed.

Jenkins disagreed.

He argued Democrats are now running what he calls “full-fledged Communists,” so voters must support candidates who can actually defeat them, “however lame or insipid those people might be,” rather than supposedly wasting votes on obscure third-party candidates.

He basically admitted the candidate sucks

This is what drives me insane whenever people start lecturing everyone about their “civic duty” to vote.

They’ll spend eleven months telling you how important elections are, that democracy requires participation, people died for your right to vote, and your voice supposedly matters.

Then Election Day approaches and suddenly your magnificent democratic voice gets reduced to this:

Yeah, our guy sucks, but their guy sucks worse. Now get in line and vote accordingly.

It’s like trying to decide between DeShaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders for the Cleveland Browns QB1. You’re fucked either way.

Jenkins conceded that the candidate might be lame or insipid and then argued you should vote for him anyway because someone scarier might win.

How the hell is that an endorsement of voting?

That’s an indictment of it.

If the best reason you can give me to support Candidate A is that Candidate B frightens you more, you’ve offered a threat.

Vote for this mediocre asshole or the evil asshole wins.

What an inspiring political system — and note my sarcasm.

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“Lesser evil” is still evil

I’ve heard the lesser-of-two-evils argument my entire adult life. Before, really.

Every election supposedly presents an unprecedented emergency requiring everyone to put aside principles one more time because “this election is too important,” “this Democrat (or Republican) is too dangerous,” “we can worry about third parties or demand someone better next time,” and “we can vote on our principles next time.”

Then next time arrives, and somehow the emergency got even worse, and that “this is the most important election in history.”

Funny how that works and how quick so many people still fall for it. Expect no different in 2028.

At what point does “lesser evil” stop functioning as temporary crisis management and become the entire political business model?

Because if you keep voting for what you openly regard as the lesser evil, the parties learn something extremely useful:

They don’t actually have to earn your vote. They can just make you sufficiently terrified of the alternative.

That’s one hell of an incentive structure, isn’t it?

Imagine running a restaurant that serves garbage food every night but stays packed because the restaurant across the street might poison you.

Why improve the fucking menu?

Customers already admitted they’ll keep coming back.

This two-party duopoly is the exact same goddamn thing.

Jenkins proved Gary Johnson’s point while trying to refute it

Johnson argued the two major parties limit voters to different flavors of the status quo, and Jenkins essentially responded:

Yes, one of those flavors may taste like shit, but you have to order it because the other one might kill you.

Brother, that’s the problem.

Glawson’s response made the contradiction even clearer.

He pointed toward several Trump-era economic policies that hardly resemble laissez-faire government: tariffs, federal involvement in private companies, industrial policy, and other forms of state intervention.

Like war, maybe?

You can debate exactly which ideological label belongs on each one, but the more important question is this:

What happens when someone who supposedly opposes government economic control looks at Republican government intervention and responds, “Well, at least it isn’t what the Democrats want”?

That standard has no stopping point. Government grows, Republicans offer their preferred version, Democrats offer theirs, and both sides scream that the other version will destroy the country.

Then voters reward whichever expansion scares them slightly less, and Johnson’s “different flavors” line gets more relevant, not less.

The system actually encourages this behavior

Political scientists have spent decades discussing Duverger’s Law, the tendency of plurality elections with single-member districts to produce two dominant parties.

One reason involves exactly the psychology Jenkins displayed:

Once voters believe a smaller party can’t win, they get scared of “wasting” a vote on the candidate they actually prefer. They instead vote strategically for whichever major candidate they dislike less.

Experimental research reproduced the effect: once voters face three or more choices under plurality rules, concerns about viability push them toward tactical voting and narrow effective competition toward two candidates. (Cambridge University Press)

Third parties supposedly can’t win because people won’t vote for them, and people won’t vote for them because they supposedly can’t win. Then the same voters use the result as proof that voting for them would’ve been pointless.

Beautiful, right?

Again, note my sarcasm.

You couldn’t design a better self-preservation mechanism for the two-party system if you tried.

“But the Democrats are worse” doesn’t answer anything

Jenkins’s response depends almost entirely on urgency. Maybe he sincerely believes Democrats moved toward communism.

And for purposes of this argument, I don’t even need to convince him otherwise. Or at least they’re moving toward a heavy dose of democratic socialism.

But let’s grant his entire premise.

Suppose Party B represents absolute catastrophe.

How does that make Party A good, principled, or voting for Party A meaningful beyond blocking Party B?

It doesn’t.

If I point a gun at you and offer two terrible choices, picking the less terrible option might make sense as immediate self-preservation, but it doesn’t mean you enjoyed having a choice, and it certainly doesn’t mean the arrangement deserves applause because at least you got to choose.

That’s what annoys me about the almost religious reverence surrounding voting. People talk about casting a ballot like it’s inherently empowering even when the voter openly dislikes everyone capable of winning.

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“Your vote is wasted” keeps the machine running

Then comes my favorite argument from the Get Out the Vote Mafia:

You’re wasting your vote.

Why?

Because my preferred candidate won’t win? That apparently means I’m obligated to transfer my vote to someone I don’t support so one of the approved candidates can defeat the other approved candidate.

And people call this representation?

Voting for someone you genuinely support tells the truth about what you want, and voting for someone you think sucks because television graphics convinced you only two people are relevant tells politicians they can count on your fear.

Which vote is actually wasted?

Gary Johnson received more than 1.2 million votes in 2012 and nearly 4.5 million in 2016 — including one from me. He obviously didn’t become president.

But his point was that political change can’t start if voters refuse to support alternatives until those alternatives already possess enough support to win.

That requirement is fucking circular. It says:

Give me proof everyone else will take the risk before I take the risk, before wondering why nobody ever takes it.

Third parties don’t need to win immediately to get relevant

American history makes Jenkins’s certainty about permanent two-party alternatives look even stranger.

The modern Republican Party itself didn’t exist until the 1850s.

The Whigs collapsed amid enormous political realignment, antislavery movements and new coalitions, letting Republicans emerge rapidly enough that Abraham Lincoln won the presidency in 1860.

Research into that period shows third-party and antislavery voting played a real role in destabilizing existing party coordination before the Republicans consolidated into a major national force. (Cambridge University Press)

Third parties have rarely captured the presidency since then, but they’ve repeatedly dragged issues into national politics that major parties later absorbed.

The Free Soil Party helped make slavery’s expansion unavoidable as a national political question. The Populists pushed ideas later adopted by major parties, and Ross Perot forced federal deficits into the center of 1990s political discussion.

Even when third parties lose elections, they can move issues and expose constituencies the major parties ignored. (Associated Press)

None of that guarantees some Libertarian candidate becomes president in 2028, 2032 or ever, but it proves “they can’t win, therefore never vote for them” is historically illiterate fatalism.

Political systems change because people eventually stop behaving the way the existing system expects them to.

Mediocre is mediocre

This is where Jenkins’s own wording kills his argument.

“However lame or insipid.”

Those words concede everything I need. If you think the candidate asking for your vote is lame, don’t tell me how sacred it is to vote for him, if you think he’s insipid, don’t lecture me about my responsibility to empower him, and if you think somebody is evil, calling him the lesser evil doesn’t remove the adjective.

I approach damn near everything else in my life by weighing costs, benefits, alternatives and consequences. I don’t buy something because a salesman tells me the competing product is worse, work for somebody because another employer might treat me more poorly, or support an idea because the opposing idea is more dangerous.

Why should choosing someone who wants power over millions of people require a lower standard?

Actually, that decision should require a much higher one.

Instead, electoral politics asks people to suspend the judgment they’d use anywhere else.

A long time ago, both major parties realized they only needed sufficient terror, and every election became an existential event to these psychos.

Republicans tell voters what Democrats will do if Republicans lose, and vice versa.

That logic gaslights the voter for whichever politician he didn’t stop while somehow making the political party less responsible for nominating someone worth voting for.

What a scam.

Maybe instead of yelling at third-party voters, abstainers, and politically homeless people, a party should ask why those people find its candidate — like Joe Biden/Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in this past election cycle — so fucking unappealing.

Voting can count without meaning what people claim it means

Someone will inevitably read this headline and respond with a civics lesson about close elections.

Yes, ballots get counted, tiny margins can decide elections, and local elections, primaries, referenda and other contests can produce outcomes where individual participation gets consequential, but that’s not my point.

If I cast a ballot for someone whose policies I reject because somebody frightened me about his opponent, that ballot doesn’t suddenly turn into an endorsement of my principles.

Calling that meaningful democratic representation requires stretching “representation” until the word gets useless.

Jenkins may consider that trade worthwhile, and plenty of people do. But quit pretending the choice itself is good merely because participating in it turned into a civic ritual.

They’ll keep giving you mediocrity as long as you promise to vote for it

Political parties respond to incentives like everyone else.

If Republican voters announce in advance that they will support anyone capable of defeating a Democrat, Republicans know the minimum standard required to secure those votes:

Possess an R. Stay alive until Election Day. Rinse and repeat.

Democrats operate with the same logic when their voters insist virtually anyone’s acceptable if the Republican opponent looks sufficiently horrifying.

Then everyone complains about candidate quality.

The two-party system keeps offering candidates voters openly describe as mediocre because those voters keep announcing that mediocrity will never cost the party their support.

Fear closes the sale every fucking time. So spare me the argument that I have to vote for somebody “however lame or insipid” he or she might be.

If the best pitch for your candidate is that somebody worse exists, you haven’t given me a reason to believe in him.

And that’s exactly why voting feels so damn meaningless in the first place.