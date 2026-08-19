The Rogue Scribe

The Rogue Scribe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
2h

There must be something deeply flawed in the convention of states organization that they have been unsuccessful.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 TC Marti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture