Connor Boyack dropped a Hiroshima post last Thursday morning that predictably sent people scrambling for their favorite World War II talking points.

You know the ones that I’m just gonna compress:

Japan refused to surrender, the United States had no other choice, an invasion would’ve killed a million Americans—or two million, or however many bodies some no-name NPC needs to make the moral equation work. Harry Truman dropped the bomb, saved countless lives, ended World War II, and anyone questioning that sequence needs to read a history book. Case closed.

There’s only one problem:

The United States government’s own records contain much of the evidence they’re mocking.

Boyack pushed one point too far

Let’s get this out of the way because I’m not going to defend an argument because I generally agree with where it leads. Anyone who’s ever met me knows I’m a fucking Rogue who hardly belongs to a single school of thought — though I heavily lean Rothbardian and am even starting to transcend that.

Boyack made Japan’s position sound cleaner than it actually was.

He wrote that Japan made surrender overtures as early as May 1945 and wanted basic legal protections for Emperor Hirohito.

The first part has serious documentary support.

The U.S. Strategic Bombing Survey reported that attempts to obtain Soviet mediation began during the first part of May. It also found that Prince Konoe, whom Hirohito intended to send to Moscow, later said he received secret instructions from the Emperor to secure peace regardless of how severe the eventual terms became.

That is a hell of a lot different from the usual “Japan wasn’t even thinking about surrender until we nuked them.”

But Japan wasn’t one guy making a decision.

Its government was fractured between figures trying to end the war and military hardliners who wanted to keep fighting. Even intercepted Japanese diplomatic traffic shows Tokyo struggling to establish exactly what surrender conditions it would accept. An August 2 MAGIC intercept reported that officials still found it difficult to decide on concrete peace terms.

So I wouldn’t write that Japan already offered America a clean surrender with one little condition attached.

That gives “well, actually” critics an opening they don’t deserve.

If I were Boyack, I’d have written:

Elements at the highest levels of Japan’s government—including Hirohito—were trying to find a path out of the war before Hiroshima, and the United States knew because it was reading Japanese diplomatic traffic.

That’s documented. Now explain why so many people act like even acknowledging it constitutes historical heresy.

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The United States knew Japan was looking for a way out

The MAGIC intercepts hold water because Washington wasn’t guessing about Japan’s internal conversations.

American intelligence was reading them.

A July 12 summary included a message from Japanese Foreign Minister Shigenori Togo concerning Hirohito’s decision to seek Soviet assistance in ending the war. The Soviets were a dead end because Stalin had already agreed to enter the Pacific War, something Tokyo didn’t know.

But Washington knew Tokyo was looking.

That doesn’t mean Truman had an unconditional surrender offer sitting on his desk and threw it into a trash can before calling the Enola Gay. But the familiar argument that Japan showed zero interest in ending the war before Hiroshima is wrong.

The National Security Archive itself describes the historical fight surrounding those intercepts. Gar Alperovitz and other revisionist historians argue they demonstrate that U.S. leaders understood greater flexibility regarding unconditional surrender, combined with Soviet entry, could have ended the war without the bomb. Other historians argue the messages show Japan remained too divided and uncertain to surrender immediately.

Notice something?

That’s called a historical dispute.

Happens a lot of the fucking time, folks.

People have spent decades fighting over it.

Yet some dude with an earthrise avatar and a screen name can jump into Boyack’s comments, scream that Japan was hardly thinking about surrendering, and apparently he’s the guardian of factual history.

Jesus H. Christ.

And for another to have the audacity to say, “Hey Citizen. He probably won’t respond. It’s amazing when you put facts on the table,” all while containing a first name, a last-name initial, and a faceless profile.

Do YOU REALLY THINK an established and successful individual like Boyack is obligated to respond to faceless Substack profiles? Hell, not responding to critique like what Citizen (who also had a faceless avatar) is usually a sign of confidence, not cowardice.

Especially since Boyack also has something called a priority list that probably doesn’t have the phrase “Substack debate” on it.

Eisenhower wasn’t some anti-American TikTok historian

Boyack also cited Dwight Eisenhower.

That one really shouldn’t be difficult.

Eisenhower later recalled Secretary of War Henry Stimson telling him about plans to use the atomic bomb. Eisenhower said he opposed it because he believed Japan was already defeated and dropping the weapon was unnecessary.

The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library publishes the passage itself.

Eisenhower wrote that he believed Japan was already defeated and that using the bomb was “completely unnecessary.”

You can argue with Eisenhower and point out that his published recollection came years later, or that Truman possessed information and political responsibilities Eisenhower didn’t.

But you can’t pretend the anti-bomb argument comes entirely from modern leftists, libertarians, America-haters, or internet revisionists.

One of the men who commanded the Allied war effort in Europe fucking believed it.

Admiral William Leahy, Truman’s chief of staff, later wrote that Hiroshima and Nagasaki provided “no material assistance” because Japan had already been defeated through blockade and conventional bombing. The Truman Library includes his position alongside Eisenhower’s and competing interpretations from historians who defend the bomb’s use.

Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz expressed a similar view regarding the bomb’s decisive military importance.

We can debate why these men believed what they believed.

But when multiple top American military leaders questioned the necessity of incinerating cities, maybe questioning it today shouldn’t automatically earn someone a condescending lecture about learning history.

“It saved a million lives” is Hiroshima’s version of “safe and effective”

This is the part that reminds me of the Reuters critique I wrote earlier Thursday: Give people a phrase often enough and eventually the phrase replaces the argument.

COVID had “safe and effective,” and Hiroshima has “it saved a million lives.” Say the magic words and suddenly nobody needs to examine what they mean.

A million based upon which invasion estimate?

American deaths?

Total American casualties?

Japanese deaths?

Allied casualties?

Which phase of Operation Downfall?

Which projection available to Truman before Hiroshima?

There were absolutely terrifying reasons to fear an invasion. Okinawa had been horrific. Japanese preparations for defending the home islands were extensive, and anyone claiming an invasion would’ve been some easy cleanup operation is smoking something so powerful that it’d save me a trip to Detroit ‘cause I want some of it.

But the casualty projections were never one universally accepted number handed down from God. Historical research has found an enormous range of estimates, from figures below 100,000 into the millions depending upon what they were counting, assumptions about resistance, and when they produced an estimate.

Historian J. Samuel Walker, whose assessment is published by the Truman Library, concluded that using the bomb probably did end the war at the earliest possible moment and likely saved American lives—but that it probably wasn’t necessary to avoid an invasion altogether, nor necessary to save hundreds of thousands of American troops.

Again, look at the distinction.

“The bombs may have accelerated surrender” and “may have saved American lives” is defensible.

But “Truman faced only two choices—nuke two cities or sacrifice millions of Americans invading Japan” turns a complicated historical argument into fucking Marvel dialogue.

And yet that’s the version treated like sophisticated realism.

Even the Strategic Bombing Survey rejected the neat little story

Here’s where the narrative police really have a problem. The United States Strategic Bombing Survey was not written by Connor Boyack, Murray Rothbard, Ron Paul, or some anonymous Substack anarchist operating from his parents’ basement.

President Truman requested the Japan survey after the war.

Investigators interviewed more than 700 Japanese military, government, and industrial officials while examining recovered documents and the effects of American bombing.

Its conclusion?

Japan would probably have surrendered before November 1, 1945 without the atomic bombs, without Soviet entry into the war, and without an invasion having been planned.

Does that settle the debate?

No.

The Strategic Bombing Survey had institutional interests of its own, including demonstrating the effectiveness of conventional air power. Historians have challenged its methodology and conclusions ever since.

That’s exactly the standard I’m asking everyone to apply.

Question the source, examine its incentives, and compare it against competing evidence.

But don’t tell me questioning the necessity of Hiroshima constitutes historical ignorance when the U.S. government itself published a postwar report reaching essentially that conclusion.

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And yes, Hiroshima was filled with actual human beings

The abstraction around this subject also pisses me the fuck off.

People talk about Hiroshima like Truman deleted a military installation from a strategy game.

The City of Hiroshima estimates approximately 140,000 people died by the end of December 1945 from the bombing and its acute effects.

The city’s estimate includes civilians, military personnel, mobilized workers, Koreans, Taiwanese, Chinese, foreign students, and others who happened to be inside Hiroshima when one weapon erased much of it.

You can believe Truman made the correct decision and still face what that decision meant.

Instead, people often race straight toward justification, often screaming Pearl Harbor, Bataan, Japanese atrocities across Asia, Unit 731, Carson Beck Kool-Aid (don’t ask), and whatever else they’re willing to throw into the pot to justify their worldview.

None transforms a child in Hiroshima into someone responsible for them.

If your morality says deliberately annihilating a civilian population is acceptable because its government committed atrocities, congratulations—you’ve adopted the exact collective-guilt logic governments always use when they need ordinary people to absorb punishment for decisions they never made.

And speaking of governments that’ve committed atrocities — may I introduce to you what the U.S. government’s been doing since, oh, I dunno — 1945?

Where Boyack’s argument gets speculative

Boyack also argues the bombs were likely used so American leaders could flex their new weapon in front of the Soviet Union.

That interpretation has a real scholarly pedigree, especially through Gar Alperovitz and the revisionist school.

And I personally don’t doubt this.

American policymakers clearly understood the bomb carried enormous diplomatic implications for relations with Moscow. The timing of the Trinity test and Truman’s dealings with Stalin generated decades of scholarship over how much atomic diplomacy influenced the decision.

But “Truman primarily bombed Japan to scare Stalin” is harder to prove than “Soviet considerations influenced American decision-making.”

Motives overlap. That said, the existence of several motives doesn’t require us to invent one pure explanation. Just look at Donald Trump and fucking Iran, and you get the point.

Boyack would make the strongest case by saying the Soviet dimension deserves far more attention than the official morality play generally allows.

That alone is enough.

The people policing this narrative don’t need to be coordinated

When I first saw the responses, I wondered the obvious thing:

Who are these anonymous accounts that seem to materialize whenever someone challenges the standard story? Are they searching for posts like Boyack’s, and deliberately inserting the establishment narrative into conversations, or something that closely resembles it?

Maybe some are.

People search subjects they care about and spend hours fighting strangers online. That isn’t exactly breaking news, and between 2015 and early 2020, Yours Truly was one of those people before he decided he’d just write about it and sound like Pat fucking McAfee while doing so.

But I have no evidence that Boyack stumbled into some coordinated propaganda operation, and pretending otherwise would weaken the argument.

Something more interesting happened.

The official narrative became strong enough that ordinary people police it for free.

They’ve heard the story so many times that they no longer recognize it as one interpretation among several.

Japan wouldn’t surrender, the invasion would kill millions, the bombs saved lives, America ended the war, and if you question any link in that chain and they don’t investigate the challenge. They mock it, and cite some sources in the process as if they need to validate themselves to no one. I’m talking about Citizen — who I’ll at least give credit that he at least somewhat acknowledged the surrender talk.

That’s how cultural narratives become self-sustaining. Government doesn’t need to send anyone into your comment section once enough people internalize the story and treat challenges to it as stupidity.

The narrative recruits its own defenders, and you can thank the State and those prisons called public schools for a strong contingent of it.

This is exactly why Hiroshima lives inside Beyond the Lost

If you’ve read my Beyond the Lost trilogy and met Quinn Cozens, none of this should surprise you.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki keep surfacing throughout those books because Beyond the Lost constantly asks what happens when official history gets moral permission for the next exercise of power.

And there’s a reason all three books open with Dwight Eisenhower’s quips about the atom bombings.

I didn’t throw those quotations into the front matter because it sounded edgy.

I put it there because Quinn Cozens lives in a world shaped by the consequences of people accepting official narratives long after the evidence gets messier than the story.

That tension runs through the entire trilogy:

Governments tell you why violence was necessary, institutions tell you which history counts, people automatically repeat the explanation until questioning it starts sounding insane, then somebody finally asks to see the receipts.

Beyond the Lost takes that instinct and throws it into a dystopian survival story where Quinn and Yui (who is Japanese) have to figure out what’s true after the country around them collapses.

If the argument you’re reading here gets under your skin—in either direction and I pray to Tyr it does—you’re probably the exact reader I wrote the trilogy for.

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Boyack deserves debate, not dismissal

I don’t completely agree with every sentence Connor Boyack wrote.

His description of Japan’s surrender position makes the situation look more settled by May 1945 than it actually was, and it’s too black and white for me. I also wouldn’t state that preserving Hirohito was already the one clean obstacle standing between Japan and surrender, or that it’s a proven fact that Hiroshima primarily existed to send Stalin a message — though I tend to say that there’s a lot of weight there.

But you know what I’m also not going to do?

Pretend the mainstream American story is settled history — especially since the public school myself and hundreds of others were forced to attend drilled that shit down our throats while leaving us with no other option. Hell, if anyone tried to debate this, my 10th-grade history teacher would’ve thrown a fit in the middle of the room.

There were Japanese peace efforts before Hiroshima.

Washington knew about them, Hirohito wanted an end to the war before August 6, and senior American military leaders later said the bomb was unnecessary.

The government’s own Strategic Bombing Survey concluded Japan likely would’ve surrendered without atomic bombing or invasion.

Historians continue arguing over Soviet entry, surrender conditions, military hardliners, invasion casualty projections, and Truman’s motives.

That’s the historical record.

If your response to all of that is still collectively, “Japan was never surrendering, the bombs saved millions, read a history book,” maybe Connor Boyack isn’t the guy who needs to crack one open.

Maybe you do.

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The trilogy that starts with Eisenhower’s warning

Every book in Beyond the Lost opens by confronting the mythology surrounding Hiroshima because the trilogy was never meant to be comfortable dystopian escapism. There’s too much of that trash floating around on something called Amazon.

It follows hard-hitting sportswriter Quinn Cozens after a coordinated attack tears apart the world he knew and forces him alongside Yui Kikuchi, a young music star carrying a past of her own.

Survival’s the easy problem, even if it’s anything but easy.

Figuring out which institutions deserve trust—and which stories were built to manufacture it—is where things get ugly.

If you’ve ever looked at an official narrative everyone else accepted and thought, “Hold up. Show me what actually happened,” Beyond the Lost was written for you.

And yeah, it carries strong political overtones that both the Left and the Right would rather you not read.

»»»» Read Beyond the Lost Horizon

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