Dua Lipa built a sanctuary for books the establishment already worships
The modern “banned books” movement has figured out how to turn institutional approval into an act of rebellion
An email from Tom Woods landed in my inbox last week about Dua f*cking Lipa, which is usually a pretty reliable sign that I’m about to encounter another installment of celebrity politics masquerading as courage.
What the hell else is new?
This time, the pop star partnered with Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal, to create something called the Manifesto Li…