Anthony Fauci’s defenders settled on their latest argument:

Rand Paul is an authoritarian bully using the federal government to persecute an innocent public servant.

Jesus H. Christ.

Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times Wednesday while accusing Paul of conducting an “unhinged” campaign to put him behind bars. Michigan Senator Gary Peters called the hearing biased and one-sided, while Fauci’s attorney described Paul’s investigation as an obsessive vendetta.

That framing would make sense if Paul pulled Fauci out of bed, shipped him to a black site, and started attaching electrodes to his nuts. But he didn’t.

Paul subpoenaed one of the most powerful federal officials of the COVID era who supported draconian threats to your civil liberties to answer questions about government-funded research, contradictory testimony, deleted records and the public-health machinery that Fauci helped command. Fauci invoked his constitutional rights, but Paul continued pushing for answers.

That’s called congressional oversight over someone who once worked in government, but Fauci’s defenders only consider it authoritarian because the official facing scrutiny happens to belong to their tribe.

They’re defending themselves through Fauci

Most of these people aren’t defending Anthony Fauci as a person anymore. They’re defending everything they accepted from him.

They accepted that businesses needed to close, children needed to stay home, masks needed to become a social uniform and unvaccinated people deserved exclusion from ordinary life. They accepted shifting guidance because Fauci represented Science with a capital S, and questioning him supposedly put lives at risk.

Admitting Fauci misled the public would require them to revisit their own conduct.

They’d have to remember how quickly they demanded censorship, mandates and punishment for people who refused to follow the program. They’d have to confront how easily fear turned them into unpaid hall monitors for the administrative state.

That’s a hell of a lot harder than blaming Rand Paul. Paul becomes the obsessive villain, Fauci the weary scientist, the investigation persecution, and every unanswered question another example of dangerous Republicans attacking “public servants.”

What a convenient-ass arrangement.

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“Public servant” apparently means government official I like

The term “public servant” has become one of the Left’s favorite verbal scams. They don’t use it as a neutral description for someone who works for the government — they use it as a character reference.

Fauci served the public, so questioning his conduct attacks public service itself. Prosecuting him would criminalize science, demanding records would terrorize “civil servants,” and his decades inside the federal bureaucracy supposedly prove his honor before anyone examines what he did with that power.

The same people rarely extend that generosity to Border Patrol agents, police officers, Republican-appointed judges, military officials or federal employees working under administrations they hate.

Those people become thugs, fascists and regime functionaries.

Sometimes those descriptions might even fit. Government employment doesn’t transform someone into a fucking saint. And if you know me, you know that I’m a skeptic of just about every portion of the public sector.

Calling Fauci a public servant says absolutely nothing about whether he told the truth, concealed records, supported destructive policies or abused the public trust. It only means taxpayers funded his salary.

And they funded a pretty damn large one.