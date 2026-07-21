Lord Voldemort gets all the attention.

The guy split his soul into pieces, murdered anybody who got in his way, assembled an army of Death Eaters, infiltrated the Ministry of Magic, and became so terrifying that an entire society spent years refusing to say his damn name.

Gellert Grindelwald never achieved that level of pop-culture villainy, but he should’ve. While Voldemort may’ve been the more immediately terrifying Dark wizard, Grindelwald represented something way more f*cking dangerous.

Voldemort wanted people afraid of him, but Grindelwald wanted the wizarding masses convinced that he was right.

That’s a hell of a lot more terrifying than which wizard could throw the nastier curse.

Official Wizarding World material describes Grindelwald as charismatic enough to persuade a substantial following that wizards should rule over Muggles under his famous justification:

For the Greater Good.

It was the moral foundation of the entire project, and a phrase you’d hear in the PR department of a multinational corporation. Grindelwald even had the phrase carved over the entrance to Nurmengard, the prison he built to hold his opponents.

Think about the insanity buried inside that image. A prison built for political enemies with FOR THE GREATER GOOD hanging over the entrance. You probably couldn’t create a better monument to political power if you tried.

Oh, wait…

Sounds a hell of a lot like what you see in America’s political landscape, where you have two power-hungry parties going at it like none other trying to exert control over 340 million “for their own good.” Which is hardly different from “for the greater good.”

Voldemort never bothered pretending the cage was good for you

Voldemort’s rule was brutal in ways nobody could misunderstand.

His followers overthrew and infiltrated the Ministry. Pius Thicknesse became a puppet Minister for Magic after they put him under the Imperius Curse. Muggle-born witches and wizards faced persecution through a government bureaucracy that treated their existence as criminal. Nobody had to squint hard to see that this was a terror regime.

Voldemort had an ideology built around magical supremacy, but ultimately everything revolved around Voldemort himself.

Even the name told you what kind of political system you were dealing with. The dude wasn’t exactly running around promising decentralization and civil liberties.

Grindelwald was more sophisticated. He understood that raw domination gets considerably easier to sell when you transform it into a moral obligation.

Wizards would dominate Muggles because somebody had to create a better world. They’d take control because they couldn’t trust “lesser people” with their own future, impose draconian order because letting people govern themselves might produce terrible consequences, and rule them “for their own good.”

Sound familiar now?

Every generation invents its own version of “the greater good”

Nobody building a system of control wants to call it a system of control. That’d make the sales pitch harder — if not impossible.

So power develops better vocabulary. To put it in Orwellian phrasing:

Surveillance is safety Restrictions on speech is protection from dangerous information Economic coercion is fairness Emergency powers are temporary necessities Foreign intervention is defending civilization

Compulsory systems are social obligations because somebody somewhere decided the collective benefit outweighs your ability to say no.

Then comes the phrase that should make everybody immediately reach for their wand:

It’s for the greater good.

That doesn’t mean every government program makes somebody Gellert Grindelwald — actually yeah it does. I ain’t making that “to be fair” nonsense argument because government programs cost money, and that money always comes from someone or somewhere. And since those programs are designed to “help people,” you can make them synonymous with “for the greater good.”

Once somebody establishes that an abstract collective good ranks above individual consent, the important political question quietly changes.

We stop asking: Do you have the right to do this to somebody? and we start asking: Will doing this produce the outcome we want?

That’s one hell of a dangerous substitution.

Once outcomes become the ultimate moral standard, somebody claiming sufficiently noble intentions can rationalize anything.

Grindelwald understood that perfectly, and so does Washington.

Grindelwald craved legitimacy while seeking power

In Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Grindelwald doesn’t simply gather an army and storm the international wizarding government. He tries to become Supreme Mugwump of the International Confederation of Wizards.

He wants institutional legitimacy, and is eventually exposed for trying to manipulate the election. But he understood the value of capturing the machinery rather than standing outside it screaming threats.

That feels closer to how sophisticated power works. You don’t destroy institutions if you’re craving power. You capture and gain authority through them. You use their titles, procedures, experts, bureaucracies and moral prestige until people stop seeing political power exercised at all.

They see procedure, expertise, and legitimacy. Then somebody gets hauled off to Nurmengard beneath a sign explaining that the whole thing exists for everyone’s benefit.

How convenient.

Grindelwald almost convinced Albus f*cking Dumbledore

Young Albus Dumbledore wasn’t stupid, yet Grindelwald’s vision got to him.

The two got consumed with ideas involving wizarding power, the Deathly Hallows and the supposed “greater good.” Dumbledore eventually recognized what Grindelwald’s ambitions really meant, but the fact remains that one of the most intelligent and eventually principled characters in the Wizarding World once found the argument seductive.

That should tell us something: Dangerous political ideas don’t survive because everybody who believes them wakes up thinking: How can I become evil today?

People convince themselves they’re doing good. Censors think they need to suppress dangerous ideas, just like bureaucrats think compulsory obedience keeps society functioning.

Intelligence agencies do the same when they think surveillance prevents catastrophe. Politicians expanding emergency powers thinks extraordinary circumstances require extraordinary authority. So someone supporting all of it might genuinely think they’re helping, even if it doesn’t make coercion disappear.

Voldemort gives you an obvious enemy

That’s almost comforting by comparison. There’s Voldemort, with his snake face, Death Eaters, Dark Mark, and Avada Kedavra.

It’s pretty easy to figure out which side you need to oppose.

Grindelwald gives you a moral argument, claims innocent people could suffer unless somebody takes control, that liberty produces dangerous consequences, and that powerful people must reluctantly assume authority because they know better.

Then he invites you to participate, claiming that you’re protecting society, creating justice, and that you’re building a safer world.

That’s why Grindelwald scares me considerably more than Voldemort ever could. Voldemort shows us what tyranny looks like after everybody knows it’s tyranny. He’s a cartoon comic book version of evil.

Grindelwald shows us how people get talked into building it, and that hits a hell of a lot closer to home — whether it’s in Washington, a corporate board room, or even a public school.

That might be the more important Harry Potter lesson in 2026

We spend an absurd amount of political energy looking for villains who resemble Voldemort. You know, the openly hateful person, screaming extremist, obvious authoritarian, and the guy announcing exactly what he intends to do.

Those people can absolutely be dangerous, but history should teach us to pay more attention to the people offering coercion wrapped in benevolence.

Ask who gets to define the greater good, gets sacrificed for it, if participation is voluntary, what happens to the person who says no, and how much power the people claiming to protect everybody accumulate while doing it.

As someone who spent years as a sportswriter and still write about sports on the indie track — Pride Nights in sports are an outstanding example of this. When someone refuses to partake in it, even respectfully, the psychos among our society start an outright shitstorm.

It just goes to show that they share a lot of the same qualities as Gellert Grindelwald. They claim acceptance and that “sports are for everyone,” then lose their temper when players get uncomfortable about wearing the assigned attire because those players carry a belief system that, these days, rests outside the mainstream.

I don’t know about you, but I have a good idea on who the bad guys are in that situation. And it ain’t those who choose not to take part in such tribal rituals.