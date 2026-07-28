Alex Brasky of SI just gave the absolute worst Marxian class warfare take on the Buffalo Bills new alternate uniforms. But before I tear apart his garbage economic takes when you read between the lines, I’ll get this out of the way before someone accuses me of defending Buffalo’s new “Nickel City” uniform:

It’s so fucking bad that it makes the Bills’ ill-fated 2002–10 duds look more attractive by sheer comparison. The gray jumpsuit looks lifeless, the blue helmet belongs to a different uniform and should probably land in a dumpster behind New Highmark Stadium, and the stripe running across the back resembles something created after an intern discovered the shape tool in Microsoft Paint.

Buffalo could wear it once, burn every photograph, bury the remaining jerseys under the new stadium, and I wouldn’t complain. Just look at these things:

But the uniform’s ugliness isn’t the real issue here.

Brasky’s Sports Illustrated piece starts with a perfectly reasonable case that the Bills ignored what many fans wanted. Then it launches itself into an economic ditch by turning an unwanted alternate uniform into evidence that the franchise views blue-collar fans as servants.

Dude, read Mises’ first of his Six Lessons, and prepare to get schooled.

According to Brasky, the Bills didn’t create the uniform to honor Buffalo’s working-class identity, but to fill their coffers with workers’ money. He then delivers the grand conclusion:

“They (the Bills) are not here to serve you. You are here to serve them.”

That line sounds defiant until you remember one stubborn little detail: Nobody has to buy the damned jersey. Goodness me, remember the Cracker Barrel fiasco last year?

It took them what? 72 hours before they nixed their rebrand because of the fallout? As I said roughly this time last year, Mises was and is still RIGHT even a half-century after his death.

A jersey isn’t a tax bill

The first fallacy is the idea that every dollar earned by the Bills represents a dollar taken from some helpless fan.

That’s zero-sum thinking.

When the government wants your money, it sends a bill backed by penalties, property seizures, wage garnishment, or armed enforcement. When the Buffalo Bills want your money, they put a gray Josh Allen jersey on a website that even Yuqi wouldn’t look good in and hope you like it enough to pull out your credit card.

Those aren’t the same arrangement, and if you think otherwise, you’re fooling yourself.

The Bills can advertise the uniform, explain its supposed connection to Buffalo, parade players around in it, pay those same players to say nice things about it, and blast it across social media.

You — the Bills fan and the consumer — still control the final decision. You can buy it, ignore it, mock it, or wait for it to reach the clearance rack after everyone realizes it looks like a Detroit Lions practice uniform with a blue helmet.

A voluntary sale doesn’t make the customer a victim, either. The Bills receive money, and the buyer receives merchandise he values more than the money he spent. Both sides expect to benefit, or the transaction never happens.

That’s what’s going on here. Not the garbage take Brasky’s shoving down fans’ throats.

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The fans still hold the leash

Brasky gets the relationship between businesses and customers backward.

The Bills aren’t guaranteed merchandise revenue because they released something. They have to convince people that the product’s worth buying.

Should the Nickel City uniform flop — and oh, God, it needs to — fans won’t need to storm Terry Pegula’s office or seize the means of jersey production. They can keep their money.

Unsold inventory, weak sales and embarrassing clearance prices will deliver the message faster than any furious column from someone who has zero understanding of capitalism ever could.

That’s called consumer sovereignty. The Bills can make the product, and fans decide if the product succeeds.

The franchise (or Nike) may’ve misread its audience, overestimated the appetite for gray uniforms, blue helmets or corporate attempts to manufacture working-class authenticity. Those would be business mistakes, and the market would punish them accordingly.

But a business misjudging its customers doesn’t prove the customers exist to serve the business. It proves the business is about to learn an expensive lesson if and hopefully when this thing goes to Hell where it belongs.

Angry posts aren’t a sales report

The article also treats social-media anger as proof that “the fans” rejected the uniform. Maybe they did. And trust me — nine out of every 10 of them did from what I’ve seen.

But replies, quote posts, and angry Facebook comments don’t provide enough evidence to reach that conclusion. They show that some fans hate the uniform and feel strongly enough to announce it publicly, but they don’t tell us how the entire market will respond.

The only way to know if the Bills completely misread demand is to watch what fans actually do.

Do they buy the jerseys? Does the alternate outperform previous releases? And do the people calling it hideous still buy one for some strange reason before Buffalo wears it?

People say one thing and do another every day. Someone can spend hours ripping a uniform online before ordering it because Josh Allen wore it during a nationally televised win.

This the difference between stated preference and revealed preference. Normal people call it watching where the money goes.

A handful of viral posts can create the appearance of unanimous hatred while thousands of quieter fans (like a silent majority) place orders. It can also work in reverse: a flood of promotional praise can disappear the moment customers see the price.

Until the sales come in, Brasky has evidence of outrage. He doesn’t have evidence of market rejection.

Profit becomes “evil” when he dislikes the product

The article presents another false choice: the uniform can either honor Buffalo’s blue-collar identity or make money for the Bills and NFL.

Why can’t it do both?

Buffalo can sincerely believe the uniform reflects the city’s industrial roots while also hoping fans buy thousands of jerseys. Commercial intent doesn’t automatically erase every cultural message attached to a product.

More importantly, the red 1990s throwback Brasky wanted (which the Bills wore last year) would also exist to sell merchandise.

The Bills wouldn’t release throwbacks as a charitable service to nostalgic football fans. They would advertise them, attach current players’ names to them, charge full retail price, and count the revenue exactly as they would with the Nickel City set.

Apparently, profit becomes “proof of exploitation” when the Bills sell the uniform Brasky hates. When they sell the uniform he wants, the same profit motive disappears from the indictment.

That isn’t an economic principle. It’s special pleading dressed in blue-collar rhetoric. The legitimate argument’s that Buffalo could have made more money and pleased more fans by bringing back the red helmets — and they probably would have. That’s a prediction about consumer demand.

The illegitimate argument is that selling the gray uniform exposes a sinister arrangement in which workers exist to feed the NFL. God, the guy sounds more like the bearded man who lived in absolute squalor by the second.

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The article gives away its own argument

Brasky eventually admits that fans may embrace the uniform if Buffalo wins while wearing it. Something a few fanbases have done to Yours Truly’s dismay — ahem — Seattle, Denver (at least as far as the helmet goes), etc.

A huge Josh Allen performance, a memorable victory or clinching a playoff berth could turn today’s laughingstock into a cult favorite. He even points to the reaction surrounding Buffalo’s previous (and almost equally hideous) alternate and how a loss changed the way fans viewed it.

That admission blows a hole through the certainty running across the rest of the article. The jersey has no fixed economic value buried inside its fabric. Its value depends on the people judging it.

A fan may see an ugly gray shirt today and a piece of franchise history six months from now. Another may love it during the unveiling and hate it after Buffalo loses a game while wearing it. Memories, scarcity, player performance, identity, and personal taste all change what people might pay.

Value is subjective. Brasky recognizes this when he imagines winning changing public sentiment. He just doesn’t follow that realization back through his own argument.

Fans aren’t passive proles handing over tribute to an NFL machine every time it whips out a new and godawful uniform. They’re individual consumers making their own decisions for their own reasons, and those decisions can change.

Hate the uniform. Keep the economics straight.

The Bills deserve ridicule for this uniform — bar none.

They may deserve criticism for misunderstanding their audience, strangling the tailgating culture, embracing corporate sterility or treating a loyal fan base like an unlimited source of revenue.

And as a side note: The fans can also just take their time and money elsewhere if they don’t like the new corporate structure at the new stadium. Nobody’s forcing them to attend these games.

But offering an ugly product for sale doesn’t turn customers into servants.

Fans still control their money, decide if the Nickel City merchandise moves or rots, reward the Bills for getting it right, and punish them for getting it wrong without asking permission from the franchise, the NFL or a sportswriter.

That’s the part Brasky misses.

He takes a legitimate aesthetic complaint, adds online outrage, pours blue-collar resentment over it, and declares a voluntary transaction exploitative because the seller hopes to make money.

The uniform is hideous, but the economic argument used to attack it somehow looks worse. And best yet, Brasky can further catch this argument in action with that serial short novel I turned into a book, The Witch of Thornvale.

If you haven’t yet read it and don’t want to scour my entire newsletter (or author blog) looking for it, you can get it at The Rebel Lore Vault for $3.99.

And did Brasky catch that?

The Rebel Lore Vault, NOT AMAZON, because this author understands that he’s not forced to put every damn book he writes into that godforsaken ecosystem — and he’s made more money in royalties in the process.

Click on the image below and check ‘er out.