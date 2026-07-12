I saw a post on Substack from someone mourning the apparent disappearance of readers.

Long story short, this person followed a science-fiction author on X who started posting increasingly risqué material. The author apparently crossed into what the poster considered smut, earned an unfollow, and became an example of what happens when writers start chasing algorithmic scraps instead of letting their words pull readers toward their books.

Fair enough.

Nobody’s obligated to keep following an author whose content turns into something they don’t want clogging their feed. Hit the unfollow button, move along, and let the algorithm find another victim.

But then the post veered into a much larger declaration:

Readers are disappearing.

Long-form writing has supposedly fallen below 24 percent. Authors are chronicling humanity’s collapse while micro-posts, dark patterns, and collapsing attention spans finish off whatever remains of the reading public.

And yeah, I disagree with that take entirely.