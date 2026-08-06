The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced a contempt resolution against Anthony Fauci Thursday after he refused to answer more than 100 questions about his handling of COVID-19.

Ahmed Aboulenein of Reuters could’ve reported that development, explained the constitutional fight, and allowed readers to decide if Rand Paul’s committee went too far.

Instead, Aboulenein used the story to defend Anthony Fauci all over again.

Paul became a “longtime Fauci antagonist” pursuing a campaign to “re-litigate the pandemic.” Republicans were described as trying to prove a conviction they already held, and the Trump administration supposedly operated from “distrust of pandemic-era science.”

Fauci received a much kinder introduction.

To paraphrase Aboulenein, he (Fauci) served the government for 38 years, became the face of the pandemic response, promoted vaccines that had been shown as “safe and effective,” and that other public-health officials backed restrictions using the scientific evidence available at the time. Then he became a “primary target of anger” from conservatives unhappy with masks, lockdowns and vaccine promotion.

Read those choices again.

Aboulenein painted Paul with the antagonistic motive and suspicion, and Fauci with credentials and scientific vindication.

The guy didn’t need to fabricate anything. He simply arranged the facts so one man looked like an obsessive politician hunting an innocent doctor while the other stood beneath the protective glow of Science — capital S intended.

Then it tossed “safe and effective” into a contempt story because apparently no article involving Fauci can survive without another ritual defense of the pandemic establishment.

Aboulenein basically decided the case before explaining it

Calling Paul a Fauci antagonist isn’t technically false.

The two men despise each other. Paul has spent years accusing Fauci of misleading Congress and concealing the truth about government-funded coronavirus research. Fauci has accused Paul of running an “unhinged” campaign to put him in prison.

But Aboulenein didn’t call Fauci a longtime Paul antagonist, or introduce him as the former federal official who repeatedly sparred with a senator conducting oversight into the agency Fauci led. Aboulenein also didn’t describe Fauci as a man with obvious institutional and personal incentives to protect his reputation.

That “credentialed expert vs. antagonist” framing tells readers who occupies the legitimate position before they reach the substance of the dispute.

The phrase “re-litigate the pandemic” does even more work.

You re-litigate a case after someone already heard the evidence and reached a judgment. Aboulenein makes Paul’s investigation sound like a bitter attempt to reopen a settled argument because Republicans can’t accept the result.

What result?

Who conducted the original neutral investigation?

When did the public receive a complete accounting of virus-origin discussions, NIH funding, deleted records, private communications, changing guidance, and the political pressure placed upon anyone who questioned the official version?

The people who managed the response investigated themselves, defended their own decisions, and declared the matter settled.

Now people like Aboulenein treat anyone reopening the file as an obsessed loser refusing to move on?

Jesus — how convenient.

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“Safe and effective” has become media holy scripture

The worst line in the Aboulenein’s article has almost nothing to do with the contempt vote. He says COVID-19 vaccines became politicized “despite being shown safe and effective.”

Never mind that “safe” and “effective” require context in any honest medical discussion.

Safe for which age group?

Effective against infection, transmission, hospitalization, or death?

Effective for how long?

After which dose?

Against which variant?

At what level of individual risk?

Aboulenein didn’t bother because he went into this thing intending to write a slanted piece.

“Safe and effective” appears as a complete moral and scientific judgment, the same bumper-sticker language government officials and media outlets repeated while employers threatened people’s jobs and politicians demanded proof of vaccination for participation in ordinary life.

Nobody disputes that COVID vaccines may have provided some protection against severe outcomes for some people. That isn’t the same claim as saying the vaccines were universally safe, uniformly effective, and therefore beyond legitimate criticism.

The federal government itself acknowledges vaccine-associated myocarditis and pericarditis. In 2025, the FDA (miraculously) required updated warnings for the mRNA vaccines and estimated approximately 27 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis per million doses among males ages 12 through 24 during the week following a 2023–24 vaccine dose.

The CDC continues to tell people who develop myocarditis or pericarditis within three weeks of a dose that subsequent COVID vaccination should generally be avoided.

Those injuries don’t prove every vaccine was worthless or that vaccination harmed most recipients, but they show “safe and effective” isn’t an argument.

It’s a slogan designed to end one.

Aboulenein could’ve written that vaccines can reduce the risk of serious COVID outcomes while carrying identified risks that varied by age, sex, dose, and product.

But that would’ve required an actual sentence and some concession.

Instead, Aboulenein repeated the sacred phrase and moved on as though his mind acted on automatic, putting anyone who still questions the pandemic response on the wrong side of settled Science.

This wasn’t even a vaccine article. It was a story about contempt of Congress. Reuters inserted that defense because protecting Fauci requires protecting the entire structure built around him, and they know it.

Aboulenein turned coercion into “measures”

The article says Fauci became a target of anger over “measures taken” against COVID-19.

You know, like when they ordered businesses to close, kids to “learn” remotely, workers facing vaccination requirements backed by the threat of unemployment, and using force to tell people when they could gather, where they could travel, if they could enter businesses, and how they needed to cover their faces.

Aboulenein compresses all of it into “measures,” regardless of how much force, intimidation, and outright gaslighting his side used to enforce them.

He scrubbed away the people who absorbed the cost (like the original gym I joined back in 2007 closing its doors for good), and transformed coercive political decisions into sterile administrative actions taken against a glorified cold.

Then he assured us that Fauci and public-health officials supported those measures using the scientific evidence available at the time.

There’s the defense again. Lockdowns, distancing policies, mask rules, and vaccine pressure apparently emerged from science itself. Politicians and bureaucrats merely followed the evidence wherever it led.

Except science doesn’t issue executive orders, close a restaurant, or threaten someone’s employment. Science can estimate risks, test interventions, and produce evidence, but human beings still decide what powers to exercise and which tradeoffs to force upon everyone else.

Fauci and the political class repeatedly blurred that distinction because it allowed policy choices to masquerade as scientific necessities.

Question the policy, and you supposedly questioned science, challenge Fauci, and you endangered public health. Or reject a mandate, and you became selfish, ignorant or dangerous.

Aboulenein is still protecting that rhetorical scam years later — civil liberties and residual effects from such draconian measures be damned.

Anger didn’t appear out of nowhere

Describing Fauci as a “primary target of anger” also reduces his critics to an emotional mob.

They were pissed because Fauci became the public face of a federal response that reached deeply into their jobs, schools, businesses, bodies, and family lives. Hell, the residual effects of those measures resulted in financial ruin for some.

Then officials spoke with certainty, changed their positions, and then acted like nobody heard the previous version.

Want more fun? Officials in Fauci’s camp treated disagreement as disinformation while government institutions expected automatic trust.

And if that wasn’t enough, people imposing consequences rarely paid the same price as the people living beneath them. Jesus, Steve Yzerman handled the Detroit Red Wings better than Fauci handled COVID because of the latter’s frequent fuck-ups and flip-flops.

Paul’s committee says its investigation concerns Fauci’s previous testimony, records practices, virus-origin discussions and if he had a valid basis to invoke the Fifth after receiving Joe Biden’s sweeping federal pardon. The committee advanced the contempt resolution after Fauci refused to answer the questions.

Aboulenein could examine if Paul’s legal argument holds up, question if Fauci retained a legitimate fear of prosecution outside the pardon, or explain if a full Senate vote is required before any referral reaches the Justice Department.

Instead, Aboulenein surrounded the dispute with a political morality play in which angry Republicans attack the “honorable scientist” who followed the available evidence.

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Fauci’s lawyer received the closing argument

Aboulenein quoted Fauci’s attorney calling the contempt vote a “crude political stunt” intended to punish Fauci for exercising his constitutional rights.

The attorney described Paul’s investigation as a personal vendetta and insisted Fauci committed no crime.

Where was the equivalent treatment for Paul’s argument?

Why didn’t Aboulenein give comparable space to the allegations involving Fauci’s previous testimony, deletion instructions, and NIH records?

Why was the case for Fauci delivered through direct, emotionally loaded remarks while the case against him became a Republican “conviction” Paul was trying to prove?

This is how slanted reporting survives beneath the label of objectivity, and why I have to write 2,000-word pieces like these.

Aboulenein doesn’t need to call Paul a liar. The article questions his motives, treats his investigation as predetermined, and surrounds Fauci with language about service, science, and victimhood.

The contempt case deserves scrutiny

Paul isn’t automatically correct because Aboulenein tilted the article toward Fauci.

The Fifth Amendment issue is still serious.

Fauci’s attorneys argue that Paul spent years demanding his prosecution and is now trying to produce a new contradiction or false statement beyond the protection of Biden’s pardon.

A criminal contempt case would force courts to confront difficult questions about if Fauci still faced a reasonable threat of prosecution and if Congress followed the proper referral process. Reuters’ separate legal analysis acknowledged those unresolved issues.

But don’t turn those legitimate questions into an excuse to retry the pandemic in Fauci’s favor.

Whether Fauci properly invoked the Fifth doesn’t establish that the vaccines were universally “safe and effective,” that every pandemic restriction followed sound science, erased injuries, answered questions about government-funded research or federal records, or transform Paul’s oversight into irrational anger.

Aboulenein bundled those claims together because the Fauci defense works best when outlets like Reuters propagate to readers that he represents science and his critics represent politics.

Aboulenein and Reuters are still defending the pandemic establishment

The contempt resolution is only the latest battle. The larger fight concerns if the people who ran the COVID response will ever have to explain themselves without getting help from the media institutions that worship them as if they’re God’s gift to Earth.

Newsflash — anyone advocating to control your life is the exact opposite, including their cheerleaders like Reuters and Aboulenein.

This is what pandemic propaganda looks like after the “emergency” ends. It no longer needs daily death counters or televised briefings. It survives through background paragraphs inserted into supposedly unrelated news stories, propagating readers which side represented science and which side should stay discredited.

Aboulenein didn’t simply report that a Senate committee advanced a contempt resolution against Anthony Fauci. He used the vote to defend Fauci.

It cast his investigators as partisan antagonists, treated his critics as angry reactionaries, and repeated “safe and effective” as though identified vaccine injuries and years of disputed claims never existed.

Apparently, even after Fauci refuses to answer more than 100 questions, the press still feels obligated to answer for him.

And that, my friends, is why you always need to keep a vigilant eye out to talk about these issues and remind people that tyranny and people who are perfectly fine with stealing your liberty are always rearing their ugly heads behind even the most seemingly benign voices like Aboulenein’s.

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