Sophie Cunningham said something that shouldn’t be controversial.

During a recent ESPN profile, the Indiana Fever guard addressed criticism she received from people who accused her of hating transgender people. Cunningham denied it, said she believes in extending love to people:

"I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men."

You can agree with that statement or disagree with it, examine if male puberty creates athletic advantages, argue about eligibility standards, discuss hormones, competitive fairness, sex-based categories or where governing bodies should draw the line.

SB Nation apparently had another idea — “big surprise,” coming from that tribe. Let’s talk about how Sophie Cunningham is blonde.

Somehow NASCAR entered the argument

SB Nation published a column Wednesday accusing Cunningham of turning the “culture war” into her brand.

The article spends a remarkable amount of time explaining Cunningham through everything surrounding her with just hints of the substance of what she actually said.

She’s blonde, white, cisgender, men find her attractive, she posts what the writer calls “thirst traps,” appeared at NASCAR races, became a UFC ring girl, hangs around country music stars, reposted Riley Gaines, and apparently committed the unforgivable sin of appearing in the same cultural universe as people the writer — who should learn a thing about using H2 subheadings — doesn’t like.

And somewhere buried underneath this political personality profile is the original question about women’s sports.

I’ve spent enough time working in the woke mainstream sports media to recognize what’s happening here.

When you can’t—or simply don’t want to—deal with an argument directly, you start building a profile of the person making it. I’ve had multiple direct co-workers do this — so if you want any sources on my claims, you’re looking at a primary source.

Suddenly, we’re not talking about if women should have their own athletic category anymore. We’re investigating NASCAR attendance.

“Very serious” journalism in an age where journalism’s almost blatantly one-sided as far as mainstream outlets go. Even as these outlets claim otherwise while they’ve hijacked institution after institution. Shall we start with colleges and universities?

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What does any of this have to do with her argument?

Here’s the part I can’t get past.

What does Sophie Cunningham being blonde have to do with whether biological differences matter in women’s sports? What does her appearance at a UFC event prove? What does taking pictures with country singers establish?

Why should anybody give a damn that she reposted Riley Gaines when evaluating if the argument itself is right or wrong?

SB Nation even challenges Cunningham’s description of herself as politically in the middle because, according to the writer, her social media history doesn’t provide enough evidence that she holds acceptable positions on “both sides.” The column literally responds to Cunningham describing herself as a centrist with, “This is crap.”

What the hell else is new? If you’re not 100% with these people, “you’re with the wrong side.” We’ve reached the point where sportswriters are conducting ideological audits. I’d say “apparently,” but I’ve seen enough of this nonsense to pass it as fact.

Cunningham says she agrees with some things on both sides and disagrees with some things on both sides. SB Nation checks her repost history and decides she failed the centrism exam, as if they’re the judge, jury, and executioner.

Who the hell gives a shit what she posts or reposts?

She could be somewhere to the right of Murray Rothbard for all I care — and that would be great. But it still wouldn’t answer the question.

Either her argument about women’s sports has merit or it doesn’t.

Her Spotify playlist ain’t evidence. Christ on a crutch — my own playlist is full of fantasy metal and K-pop. I also gravitate toward Wicca and paganism. Most of my protagonists in my books are strong females. Yet here I am, not only defending Cunningham, but also agreeing with her view on transgender athletes.