The United States won the Olympic men’s hockey gold medal in February, and I couldn’t have given less of a damn.

Jack Hughes scored the overtime winner against Canada, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 41 shots, and Team USA finally ended the endless references to 1980 and delivered the generation-defining moment American hockey spent decades trying to manufacture.

On paper, the Americans earned every piece of that 2–1 victory. Nobody handed them the game, and Canada didn’t lose because of some referee conspiracy or fluke bounce. (NHL.com)

But the tournament had already been gutted before the opening faceoff because Russia wasn’t there.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and International Olympic Committee (IOC) made sure the Americans never had to face what may’ve been the most terrifying roster in the entire tournament.

They punished Russian hockey players for Vladimir Putin’s war, dressed the decision up in the usual language about safety and sporting integrity, and allowed everyone else to pretend the eventual champion conquered the best field international hockey could assemble.

Bullshit.

Team USA won the tournament it was permitted to play. It didn’t prove itself against every legitimate contender because international hockey removed one of the strongest teams on Earth for political reasons.

And yes, Russia would’ve beaten the shit out of the United States in 2026 if you ask this hockey guy.

This wasn’t some washed-up nostalgia roster

The easiest way to dismiss Russia’s absence is to picture Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin — despite the latter’s injuries earlier that season — dragging themselves through one final ceremonial Olympic appearance while younger teams skated circles around them.

That roster would’ve had far more than two aging legends.

Ovechkin and Malkin likely would’ve entered their final Olympics knowing they’d never receive another shot. Ovi already owned practically every scoring achievement left for him to chase. Geno won three Stanley Cups, a Conn Smythe, a Hart and two Art Ross trophies.

Neither needed the Olympics to validate his NHL career, but both would’ve arrived with something the younger American stars couldn’t manufacture: the desperation of knowing this was it.

Then Russia could’ve put Nikita Kucherov beside them. Kucherov just won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. He didn’t receive it as a lifetime achievement award or because voters got nostalgic about Tampa Bay’s championship years. He remained one of the most dangerous offensive players alive, capable of turning one defensive mistake into a scoring chance before the opponent realized what happened.

His Lightning teammate Andrei Vasilevskiy won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goaltender during the same awards cycle. (NHL.com)

Russia could’ve entered the Olympics with the reigning NHL MVP feeding Ovechkin on the power play while the reigning Vezina winner stood behind them.

Apparently, international hockey decided the tournament would be better without that.

Kirill Kaprizov would’ve occupied another wing after signing an eight-year, $136 million contract with Minnesota carrying a $17 million annual cap hit. For a brief period, that made him the highest-paid player in NHL history, and the Wild didn’t hand him that money because they enjoyed his company. Kaprizov can take over games through speed, deception and a release goaltenders struggle to read even when they know it’s coming. (NHL.com)

Add Artemi Panarin, Andrei Svechnikov, Pavel Dorofeyev, Pavel Buchnevich, Kirill Marchenko, and Ivan Barbashev. Russia could’ve mixed established stars with younger weapons such as Matvei Michkov, Ivan Demidov and Marat Khusnutdinov, depending on how its coaching staff wanted to build the bottom half of the roster.

The blue line wouldn’t have matched Canada’s depth, and center would’ve created legitimate questions once you moved beyond Malkin. But whatever. All teams have their weaknesses.

Russia could’ve protected those weaknesses with Vasilevskiy, Ilya Sorokin, and Sergei Bobrovsky.

That’s a ridiculous goaltending room. Sorokin joined Vasilevskiy among the Vezina finalists, while Bobrovsky brought two Stanley Cups and years of stealing playoff games that his team had no business winning. You can remove Igor Shesterkin from the conversation entirely and Russia still walks into the tournament with three goaltenders capable of shutting down any lineup in the world.

A team with Kucherov, Kaprizov, Panarin, Ovechkin, Malkin, Svechnikov, and that goaltending doesn’t even need a flawless defense.

It just needs the opposition to make two mistakes, and Team USA would’ve made them.

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The matchup would’ve been fucking vicious

The Americans had the speed, depth, and structure to beat anybody. Their victory over Canada proved that. Jack Hughes delivered when the moment arrived, Connor Hellebuyck was spectacular, and the roster had enough high-end talent to punish any team that tried matching them shift for shift.

Russia would’ve presented a completely different problem.

Canada attacked through depth, possession and overwhelming talent down the middle. Russia would’ve attacked through volatility. The Russians could look disjointed for ten minutes, survive because Vasilevskiy refused to concede anything, and then score twice before the Americans recovered from one bad line change.

Kucherov needed a sliver of ice, Kaprizov could create his own, and Panarin could turn a harmless possession into a backdoor scoring chance. Svechnikov brought the size and nastiness to keep the game from turning into a European skills exhibition.

Ovechkin’s still Ovechkin. Everyone in the arena would know where the shot was coming from — the circle if you’re uninitiated — and somebody still wouldn’t stop it.

Then you hand those players an emotional charge that no other team could match. Ovechkin and Malkin would’ve known this was their final Olympic run. The younger Russians would’ve entered with years of resentment after watching international hockey treat them as if they were personally responsible for decisions made inside the Kremlin.

Team USA would’ve faced a roster loaded with elite talent, elite goaltending and a reason to play pissed off.

I’m taking Russia 100% of the time.

Maybe the Americans prove me wrong, and Hellebuyck matches Vasilevskiy save for save, and Hughes burns the Russian defense in transition. Maybe Russia’s center depth collapses under the American forecheck.

Instead, the politicians running international sports settled it for us, despite America’s notorious history of war crimes and foreign policy aggression.

Team USA won a politically curated tournament

Calling the Olympic gold illegitimate would go too far. The American players didn’t ban Russia. They prepared for the opponents put in front of them, beat Canada in the final, and earned the medals around their necks as far as the tournament went.

But international hockey absolutely cleared one of the most dangerous obstacles from their path.

The IIHF has now continued Russia’s exclusion through the 2026–27 season, claiming current security conditions prevent tournaments from guaranteeing everyone’s safety. The organization wants the public to treat this as a neutral risk assessment rather than the continuation of a political punishment imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine. (IIHF)

Nobody seriously believes Russia would still be banned if its government enjoyed the protection of the Western political establishment.

International sports organizations made Russian athletes carry their government’s guilt. It didn’t matter if the individual player supported the invasion, opposed it, or wanted nothing to do with politics. Wearing the Russian sweater supposedly transformed him into an extension of Putin’s war machine.

That standard disappeared the moment applying it became inconvenient.

The United States didn’t need to renounce its flag after bombing Iraq, American athletes weren’t expelled over their country’s losing efforts in Afghanistan, and they weren’t forced to compete beneath a neutral banner after Libya, Syria or Yemen.

The government could launch wars, conduct drone strikes, and support military operations across the planet from oppressive nations like Saudi Arabia, while its athletes remained innocent private citizens whose sporting careers deserved separation from foreign policy.

That separation suddenly became impossible when Russia invaded Ukraine. An invasion that wasn’t exactly unprovoked, mind you, if you follow Scott Horton.

America launched another war six days after winning gold

Team USA defeated Canada on February 22. Then the United States and Israel launched their war against Iran on February 28.

Six fucking days later.

The Americans collected their medals, played the anthem, and celebrated a national triumph. Less than a week later, their government joined Israel in launching a massive attack against another country while Donald Trump pulled a Fauci and cycled through explanations involving nuclear weapons, missiles, Iranian proxies, regional power, and regime change.

The war continued for months, with Washington repeatedly escalating, pausing and threatening to escalate again while Trump’s stated objectives shifted according to whichever microphone stood in front of him. Reuters described the United States and Israel as having launched the conflict on February 28 before a later ceasefire temporarily paused the all-out fighting. (Reuters)

Where was the IIHF’s emergency meeting? What about the safety assessment concerning American participation? Where were the demands that Hughes, Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk and Hellebuyck denounce Trump before wearing the United States crest again?

Nobody proposed banning Team USA from the World Championship, suggested that the American flag created an unsafe environment for Iranian athletes (who later played in the FIFA World Cup) that the US was ironically helping to host, or argued that allowing Americans to compete would compromise sporting integrity.

The idea would’ve sounded insane, and that’s because it is insane.

Hockey players don’t decide if their governments go to war. Russian players lacked that power in 2022, and American players lacked it in 2026 — just as they lacked it for the last quarter century’s worth of wars America got itself involved in.

But international sports refused to apply that principle equally. Russia’s invasion contaminated every athlete carrying its flag, while America’s wars remain unfortunate background noise that supposedly has nothing to do with sports — all while helping to host a country it was at war with for a sporting event that occurs once every four years.

That’s Western privilege wearing an Olympic credential.

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I don’t want the United States banned

This is where somebody will deliberately misunderstand the argument and accuse me of demanding that Team USA lose its medals.

Trust me, I’ve seen too many stupid NCAA football sanctions to demand that. Especially considering the fact the Buckeyes were banned from the postseason when they had the best damn team in college football back in 2012 — the 12-0H team.

I don’t want the Americans banned because Washington attacked Iran. I want Russia reinstated because its hockey players never should’ve been punished for their government’s war regardless of the IIHF’s and IOC’s excuses.

International competition gets meaningless when administrators choose which countries inherit collective guilt and which receive political immunity. Either athletes compete based on their own qualifications, or every national team’s responsible for every bomb, invasion, and covert operation carried out by the government whose flag appears on its sweater.

The second standard would destroy international sports, and the United States would struggle to stay eligible for an entire Olympic cycle.

The IIHF doesn’t want consistency because consistency would expose the Russia ban for what it always was: a political sanction delivered through athletes who had no control over the punished conduct.

Pro-Ukrainians have every right to despise the Russian government. Ukrainian players may refuse handshakes, condemn Russia publicly, or make whatever personal statement they think the moment requires. But they shouldn’t receive veto power over whether Russian athletes exist.

You can handle safety concerns through security, scheduling, and tournament rules. I mean for the love of God, you freaking played in “bubbles” a few years back. You seriously mean to tell me you can’t handle security for Russia and Belarus? Especially after helping to host Iranian athletes and their fans at the World Cup?

International organizations manage bitter geopolitical rivalries constantly. They don’t erase one side from competition unless powerful governments have already declared that country eligible for institutional exile.

Keep the medal celebration

The American players won the games put in front of them. They can keep their medals, their parade, and every memory attached to that overtime winner.

I still didn’t care, which is why I paid as much attention to it as I did the 4 Nations the year before.

The Olympics asked me to celebrate an international champion after banning one of the few teams that would’ve been better. Then the country wearing the gold medal launched another war six days later without facing one second of the collective punishment imposed upon Russian athletes in any sport.

Russia’s players were as good as treated as accomplices to an invasion, while America’s players remained wholesome ambassadors for a government that bombs whoever it wants and changes the explanation afterward.

Spare me the lectures about sporting integrity.

Russia would’ve entered those Olympics with a then-future reigning Hart winner, reigning Vezina winner, one of hockey’s highest-paid superstars, two aging legends on their final run, and enough elite goaltending to suffocate anyone.

I believe they would’ve beaten the hell out of Team USA.

The Olympics made sure we’d never find out.