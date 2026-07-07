The Scribe has a cleaner mission now:

Serialized fiction, and the real-life inspirations behind it.

That’s it. Stories first, then the fire behind the stories, and why the Scribe’s the best place for them to live.

The free side will still exist. I’m not walling everything off and pretending cold readers should hand over money before they know what they’re walking into. Free subscribers will still get public essays, previews, first looks, story insights, teaser material, occasional lore drops, and uncensored dispatches that made this place worth building in the first place.

The free side opens the door, but the gates are coming down on the paid side.

Starting on Monday July 13th, sans the first chapter/episode, each new serialized fiction story will be paid subscriber content — something I had planned for months upon completing The Witch of Thornvale, which is in full at my author blog if you want to catch them now, or you can find them right here in the coming days. The final two chapters will be free.

That means paid subscribers get the new stories as they unfold, just like you saw in the free trial with The Witch of Thornvale.

Paid subscribers also get full access to every paid post on The Rogue Scribe. That includes the fiction, the behind-the-scenes pieces, the inspiration posts, the deeper theme breakdowns, and the material I’m building for readers who want more than a surface-level author update.

You’ll also get exclusive access to the Renegades Epic series starters. Something else I planned for years now to unleash once I’d polished everything from the covers to the formatting.

The cool thing with the cover you see above is EXACTLY how I pictured each protagonist. So these aren’t stock photos you’d see on commercial covers, but the exact looks that they boast in the books.

If you’re uninitiated, the Renegades Epic ain’t just one book. It’s a shared universe featuring different main characters making choices that ripple across stories, bloodlines, wars, schools, and ruins.

The series starters are the gateways.

Paid subscribers get them — and if you’re currently paid, you’ll find the download button at the tail end of this article.

That gives you the launch points into the bigger universe instead of making you wait around for some corporate-approved release calendar that doesn’t exist here.

Here’s the new paid setup:

$9/month for full paid access. $99/year for full paid access at a better deal. $194 founding membership for readers who want the full paid side, plus lifetime access to the Vault VIP Club — where you’ll get access to every single new release.

You pay monthly, yearly, or you step into the founding tier and get the Vault VIP Club on top of the paid Rogue Scribe material.

If you’ve been circling the Vault, waiting for the better angle, that’s it.

In short:

Free readers get the map.

Paid subscribers get the fiction behind the wall.

Founding members get the Vault.

Which brings me to the next piece of this, and my first paid serialized fiction rodeo.

The Witch of Weirton

I introduced The Witch of Thornvale as a portal fantasy built around Drake Ridgeback and Eirwyn Starweaver: two people from two very different worlds who keep finding themselves dragged into the same problems, mostly because neither one of them knows how to leave trouble alone.

But The Witch of Weirton flips the lens.

This one puts Eirwyn in Drake’s world, and in his hometown of Weirton, West Virginia.

And Eirwyn’s not some tourist from a fantasy kingdom gawking at modern appliances and paved roads.

She’s a witch hiding in plain sight.

In her world, Eirwyn can be strange. She can be barefoot under a blue cloak, connected to the old magic, and marked by everything that makes her different from the people around her.

In Weirton, she has to bury that, and move through a world that looks normal on the surface, even while everything under it keeps pulsing with the same kind of unrest that follows her everywhere.

So, imagine being a witch from a medieval world who just got dumped into 2026. That’s the premise.

And now I have the cover.

The Witch of Weirton finally has a face

This was supposed to be a teaser image slapped together because every story needs promotional art. Then it captured the actual problem sitting at the heart of the serial:

Eirwyn caught between what she is and what she has to pretend to be.

The witch in her late teens, yet an old power posing as an ordinary girl walking through the Upper Ohio Valley like it was never supposed to cross over, but did anyway.

That’s the kind of story The Rogue Scribe’s carrying.

It’s changing because for one, I planned this the second I launched it — there just needed to be a “when” attached. But the work behind it’s gotten bigger than random updates and occasional essays.

So, if you’re free and want to keep it that way, welcome to the edge.

If you’re upgrading to paid, welcome behind the wall.

And if you’re founding, welcome to the Vault and lifetime access to every new release, book and character playlist, and soon — official soundtrack.

The next era of The Rogue Scribe starts now.

The Witch of Weirton is coming with it.