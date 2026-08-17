I came across something from Confederate Shop that immediately sent me down another historical rabbit hole.

The subject was the Federal Writers’ Project slave narratives—more than 2,300 firsthand accounts collected from formerly enslaved Americans during the 1930s. The Library of Congress preserves them today, and even its own overview acknowledges something that probably would’ve made my public-school history teachers short-circuit:

Some former slaves described horrific cruelty, but others remembered plantation life with something approaching nostalgia.

They remembered individual masters affectionately, said aspects of their lives became harder after emancipation, and even fucking hated the Yankees — and we ain’t talking about America’s most-hated baseball team.

Now, before anyone jumps down my throat regarding slavery, let’s address the obvious elephant in the room.

Such nostalgia doesn’t make slavery good. In fact, even if 100% of all interviewees looked back fondly on slavery, it doesn’t make it good. There is nothing morally righteous in any way, shape, or form of one human literally owning another. That’s the bottom line, and nothing would convince me otherwise.

That said, the point of this article is that these interviews prove that history is more complicated than the “good guys vs. bad guys” narrative our history teachers love to preach.

And apparently that’s still too dangerous an idea for a country that claims education is supposed to teach people how to think.

No, these narratives don’t prove slavery was secretly wonderful

Let’s kill the obvious strawman before somebody builds it. Or keep killing it, since I already stated my position on the institution on slavery. But there’s always “that reader” who’s going to look at this and claim that “TC is a raging neo-Confederate.”

No, that’s not the case. The existence of former slaves who remembered masters fondly will never redeem slavery.

A kind slaveholder was still claiming ownership over another human being, a well-fed slave was still not free, and someone remembering a good childhood doesn’t transform the institution surrounding that childhood into something morally defensible.

It’s no different from Soviet nostalgia, in a way, where a contingent of those in the older generations still look at U.S.S.R with fondness. Some in the younger generations may even desire it.

And Confederate Shop loses points when it jumps from selected narratives to claims like the “vast majority” of slaves were treated well.

The evidence doesn’t support making that leap so casually.

In fact, the Library of Congress warns researchers about enormous methodological problems inside the collection. Former slaves interviewed by white people gave noticeably different answers on subjects like food and treatment than those interviewed by black researchers.

Memories were collected roughly seven decades after emancipation, often from elderly people living through the Great Depression — and the Depression sucked for just about everyone.

But here’s what doesn’t follow:

Therefore we should ignore the uncomfortable narratives.

Bullshit.

I don’t care what you label me as at the end of the day. Share the piece with a strong opinion attached. Share

Why the hell weren’t we reading this stuff in school?

This is what keeps bothering me.

Why does historical education so often operate like students need to be handed the morally correct interpretation before they encounter the evidence?

Give them the fucking evidence, show them the former slave who remembers beatings, then show them the one who says he preferred parts of life before emancipation, somebody who loved a former mistress. who hated the plantation, and who distrusted Union soldiers.

Then explain why historians caution that a black interviewer might receive different testimony than a white interviewer.

Explain memory, incentives, who collected the testimony and when, and what freedom meant legally versus what economic life looked like for emancipated people afterward.

Then ask students:

What do you think this tells us?

That’s education, not the indoctrination we’re almost always fed. Instead, too much of public schooling takes the opposite approach:

Here is the story, the moral, the approved villains, and approved heroes. Memorize everything by Friday, and recite and repeat what we tell you to recite and repeat or else you’ll be punished with a failing grade.

Apparently students can handle algebra but not historical ambiguity

And before somebody decides I’m arguing teachers need to present complete Holocaust denial next to Holocaust history or flat-earth theory beside astronomy, give me a break.

“Multiple sides” doesn’t mean pretending every claim possesses equal evidentiary weight, but exposing students to real primary evidence and serious competing interpretations instead of hiding anything that makes the preferred narrative harder to package.

The WPA narratives are perfect for that, and the Library of Congress itself says they include both startling accounts of cruelty and nostalgic descriptions of plantation life.

The same goes for just about anything we love pretending are objectively dark or objectively light, even if aspects of objective darkness (like owning another human being) and lightness (life was still good) can exist simultaneously.

So why shouldn’t a high-school student encounter both?

What exactly are we afraid will happen?

A 17-year-old reads five contradictory firsthand accounts and realizes human history isn’t a fucking Disney movie?

Good.

That’s the lesson, and one that the State is obviously too insecure in its own worldview to present — or else it would present it.

Then comes the State’s moral lecture

This is where the whole thing gets particularly fascinating to me.

The State teaches children that slavery was evil because one group of human beings claimed coercive authority over another.

That’s objectively correct. No individual, under any circumstance, has the God-given right to own another individual, and I can’t stress that enough.

Then the State delivers that lesson inside an educational system backed by compulsory-attendance laws.

To be precise, American states generally do not require every child to attend a government-run public school. Private schooling and homeschooling provide alternatives, although those alternatives remain subject to varying State requirements.

But schooling itself is compulsory across the country, with states requiring attendance for periods ranging from roughly nine to thirteen years depending on jurisdiction.

So the State says:

Coercion is morally wrong. Now sit down, shut up, and face the front. You’re legally required to receive an education under rules we establish. And while you’re here, we’ll explain morality to you.

Jesus H. Christ...

Maybe that contradiction deserves a hell of a lot more attention — especially in today’s educational landscape.

And somebody still has to pay for this compulsory enlightenment

Then we reach the money, because fairy dust doesn’t fund public schools.

On a national basis, local property taxes supplied about 36 percent of total public-school revenue in 2020–21, with the percentage substantially higher in some states — including my own neck of the woods, where the district I went to school is well within the 60% range.

That said, it means the institution delivering lessons about the immorality of coercion is partly financed by taxes extracted whether an individual property owner wants the service or not.

Don’t pay your property taxes long enough and see how voluntary the arrangement gets.

Now, am I saying property taxation is identical to an enslaved person bought and sold on an auction block?

No, so I hate to burst the bubble for those of you looking for a “yeah, well” outlet because you have nothing better to do with your life than to say “yeah, well…”

Chattel slavery and modern taxation are obviously different institutions in scale, brutality, legal status, and consequence. You don’t need a time machine to understand that.

The Thirteenth Amendment formally prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment following conviction of a crime.

But abolishing one institution of coercion did not magically abolish the underlying political idea that the State may legitimately claim some portion of your property, labor, time, or autonomy.

That idea survived just fine.

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Look closely enough and the ownership principle never completely vanished

This is the part I want to explore much more deeply later because it deserves an article of its own.

America abolished legal chattel slavery and it needed to go. But how far did we actually move from the philosophical principle underneath it?

A government can require you to surrender a portion of what you earn, tax property to finance institutions you may not use, force kids to participate in an educational system of some kind for years — and sitting quietly in the background is the Selective Service System.

There is no active military draft today. But federal law still requires nearly all male U.S. citizens and male immigrants to register beginning at 18, and the federal government maintains the machinery specifically so that, if Congress and the President authorize a return to conscription, they can coerce people into military service.

Think about that one for a second.

You turn eighteen, and the federal government may someday decide it needs your body for a war.

Maybe you support that war, or you might think the war is fucking insane and wanted absolutely nothing to do with it.

Your opinion doesn’t settle the matter.

We’ll come back to that subject another day, because there’s one hell of an article hiding inside it.

Moral superiority gets harder when coercion is your operating system

This is ultimately why these slave narratives interest me beyond the War Between the States — and yes, you can be entirely against slavery and call it that because the entire story behind the war itself was more nuanced.

Confederate apologists can cherry-pick favorable testimony and announce slavery wasn’t nearly as bad as everybody says — and while I read that email, it was pretty fucking cherry-picked despite the nuances it provided.

But what isn’t?

Institutional history can emphasize only brutality and quietly leave students with the impression that every enslaved person experienced the institution, remembered it, viewed every white Southerner, and welcomed every Union soldier identically.

But that’s also wrong.

Reality doesn’t owe either tribe simplicity, and schools should be precisely where young people learn that — if the entire point behind public schooling is a “high-quality education,” which it isn’t.

Instead, we created a State-backed institution, forced kids into an “education,” financed much of that system through compulsory taxation, and then had the institution present itself as the trustworthy referee of historical morality.

Maybe we should let students notice the irony?

Give students the evidence and get the hell out of the way

Here’s my radical educational proposal:

Show students ALL the slave narratives, whether they’re ugly, affectionate ones, or contradictory ones.

Then show them the methodological problems, what Confederate sympathizers say they prove, what mainstream historians say they don’t prove, then show them the historical documents around emancipation.

Let students argue, disagree, and understand that it’s completely fine for one kid reach a conclusion the teacher hates, and another to demolish his argument using better evidence.

That’s how people learn to think. And if you notice something, it’s literally teaching them how — and not what — to think.

What scares me far more than somebody reaching the “wrong” conclusion is an educational institution deciding beforehand which conclusions students are permitted to consider.

The slave narratives don’t prove slavery was benevolent, and it’s malevolent by nature since coercion’s involved. But that doesn’t mean personal experiences weren’t nuanced through subjective lenses of people who lived through it.

Human beings refuse to fit neatly inside political narratives.

And maybe if public schools trusted students enough to discover that for themselves, they wouldn’t need to spend so much time telling them what to think.