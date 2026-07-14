An email from Confederate Shop landed in my inbox with the kind of subject line designed to detonate the approved version of American history.

The article, written by Clyde Wilson, reviewed James C. Edwards’s new book on William Clarke Quantrill and the guerrilla war that tore apart the Missouri-Kansas border during the War Between the States. Wilson’s argument was blunt: Quantrill and his men have been branded barbarians while Union-aligned Jayhawkers, Red Legs, soldiers, politicians, and newspaper editors were permitted to bury their own atrocities beneath the Union flag.

Wilson pushes the revision too far in places. Quantrill’s August 1863 attack on Lawrence, Kansas, killed somewhere between 160 and 190 men and teenage boys while much of the town was looted and burned. Calling it a massacre doesn’t require Union propaganda or Yankee self-righteousness. It was a massacre.

Yet Lawrence didn’t occur inside the clean morality play Americans inherited.

Quantrill’s men didn’t ride out of some historical void where evil Southerners suddenly developed an appetite for civilian blood. They entered Lawrence after years of raids, theft, executions, political violence, forced displacement, retaliatory killings, and property destruction along both sides of the border.

That fuller story gets us much closer to the ideological core of Beyond the Lost Fates and my entire Beyond the Lost trilogy.

The claim that “America kills to protect, and its enemies kill because they enjoy killing.”

That distinction’s carried more weight in American mythology than almost any body count ever could.