The woke and neocon cults will hate my young adult academy fantasy
The Arcane Prophecy is a young adult academy fantasy whose themes run deep. So deep, NPCs who repeat their overlords' propaganda will lose their minds.
Cultists on both extreme sides of the political spectrum will hate The Arcane Prophecy because it subtly flips them off — and they would notice my jabs in about two seconds.
In one chapter, I introduce the co-ed sport called box thrashball. That might sound like a DEI thing on the surface, since both boys and girls play in the same league.
However, my wo…