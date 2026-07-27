I made a short post on Substack that received more love than I expected and a little hate — but who gives a fuck about the latter? I wrote:

That’s because they never really were feminists, whether they knew it or didn’t know it. They just collectively hate Western culture/civilization, and will use any means to tear it down. I probably just spoke the obvious…

Judging by the reaction, I did speak the obvious.

A lot of people watched the same pattern unfold. Feminists claim Western civilization, Western religion, Western families, Western traditions, Western men, and nearly every political institution associated with the West have endangered and marginalized women.

Then women suffer under an ideology, culture or political movement that the progressive coalition decided to “protect,” and the chanting stops.

The qualifications arrive, the victim’s identity must be checked against the perpetrator’s identity, her suffering filters through race, religion, immigration, gender identity and whichever political conflict currently dominates the Leftist hierarchy. Modern institutional feminism starts by identifying the approved villain these days.

Women became political ammunition instead of the priority

The Women’s March says it “mobilizes the power of feminists,” which sounds like a women’s movement until you continue reading.

Its declared vision covers “anyone and everyone,” its values call for feminists to challenge power relationships and entire “world views,” while advancing the interests of “broader social movements.” The movement’s recent campaign history includes May Day, Make Billionaires Pay, No Kings, anti-Trump protests, immigration activism and the wider Leftist agenda.

What does half of this have to do with women?

That’s the point. Feminism became the “respectable branding” placed over a much larger political operation.

Women supply the moral authority. Their pain supplies emotional appeal, and feminist language gives the movement permission to attack whatever Western institution stands in its way.

But once women’s demands conflict with another section of the coalition, feminism already knows which side it will choose. The coalition comes first, and women get whatever protections that stick around.

This post give you a strong opinion? Then share it. Share

Multicultural sensitivity sacrificed and keeps sacrificing British girls

Britain’s grooming-gang scandal should’ve destroyed the credibility of every political movement claiming women’s safety as its priority.

Baroness Louise Casey’s national audit described children as groomed, drugged, beaten, raped and passed between groups of men. Police data examined by the audit showed that 78 percent of identified victims of group-based child sexual exploitation were girls.

The audit also found that authorities repeatedly avoided examining offender ethnicity because they feared appearing racist, increasing community tensions, or harming community cohesion.

That isn’t an accusation from some random right-wing account on X, either. It’s written directly into the official government audit:

“We found many examples of organisations avoiding the topic altogether for fear of appearing racist.”

More than 800 grooming-gang cases that police originally dropped were eventually identified for formal review.

Girls were abused, and authorities worried about political consequences of acknowledging who abused them.

Where was the supposed women-first principle?

It disappeared because the girls occupied the wrong place in the ideological hierarchy. Protecting them would’ve required confronting multicultural dogma, examining uncomfortable cultural patterns, and admitting that political correctness helped institutions look away.

The progressive establishment chose its narrative, and the girls paid for it.

»»»» Catch a plethora of strong female protagonists at The Rebel Lore Vault