This work spent four years in developmental hell
The Mercenaries is an intense dark elemental fantasy that highlights the dangers of medical tyranny AND conscription.
I released my first books over four years ago — Books I-III in Elementals of Nordica. During that time, I wanted to create an expanded version of my shared universe, featuring stories that took place before, during, and even after the events of Elementals of Nordica and other series inside that shared universe.
One work, The Mercenaries, lasted about fo…