William L. Anderson wrote something at the Mises Institute that immediately caught my attention because he put words to what I’ve been watching happen to the WNBA.

He called it an “Alice-in-Wonderland” world.

I’d use another word.

Suicidal.

But it’s not like the WNBA’s going bankrupt tomorrow.

That’s actually what makes Anderson’s argument so damn strong.

The league is booming. Players just landed a new CBA projecting an average salary around $583,000 in 2026, with maximum salaries starting around $1.4 million.

And right when the WNBA should be protecting that momentum like somebody’s holding a gun to it, parts of its culture keep acting like basketball is secondary to politics.

That’s essentially Anderson’s argument — and he’s right.

The WNBA finally got what it wanted

For decades, the biggest WNBA problem was attention.

Then Caitlin Clark arrived, Sophie Cunningham became one of the league’s most recognizable personalities, and suddenly millions of people who previously couldn’t have named three WNBA teams started paying attention.

That’s not an insult to A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, or anyone else who was already there. Sometimes one athlete arrives at the right moment and expands the entire audience, as timing and circumstance are two underrated metrics for success.

So, if you’re the WNBA, you ride that fucking wave.

You don’t interrogate everyone who showed up because they might not share the league’s insane Leftist politics.

The WNBA developed an activist culture while operating as a relatively niche league. Now it wants mass-market money while parts of that same culture still behave like the audience should conform to the league rather than the league competing for viewers.

Those two things don’t coexist easily.

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Then a team owner berated teenage fans

Anderson barely needs hypotheticals because the WNBA keeps supplying examples.

Two teenage girls attended a Seattle Storm game carrying signs supporting Sophie Cunningham’s position on women’s sports — and a position any sane person would hold.

Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton confronted them badly enough that the organization apologized and the WNBA suspended her from five home games. Reuters reported that Keaton verbally accosted the girls over their signs.

Think about that.

The WNBA spent years wanting young girls inside its arenas, two teenage girls actually show up, they care enough about a player to make signs, and somebody who OWNS A TEAM decides the proper business response is to unload on them because she hates their opinion.

Forget transgender politics for ten seconds, if you will.

That’s catastrophic customer relations. A sports league should see teenage girls attending women’s basketball games and think:

Good. Get them back here next week.

Not:

Let’s determine if they hold acceptable opinions first.

That’s the suicidal part, and another reason to believe so much of this hate resides on the Left. Contrary to what your Lefitsts in the media WANT YOU to think. Trust me, I’ve worked with these people in the media for two years and have dozens of so-called “sob stories” to share.

Then a basketball foul became “WHITE PRIVILEGE”

DiJonai Carrington got ejected after officials upgraded her hard foul on Cunningham to a Flagrant 2.

Soon afterward, Carrington posted:

“WHITE PRIVILEGE @indianafever”

She later said the comment wasn’t specifically about the ejection.

Yeah, cool story, sis.

Then what exactly was everyone supposed to think?

You get ejected against Indiana, you post “WHITE PRIVILEGE,” you tag Indiana, then you blame everyone for connecting the dots.

Carrington all but epitomized Anderson’s Alice-in-Wonderland problem. A hard basketball foul can’t just remain a basketball controversy: now we need someone to pull the damn race card, attach it to politics, and engage in ideological combat while it spreads through the media like a California wildfire.

Meanwhile, there was supposedly a professional basketball game happening somewhere underneath all this shit in a league that’s experiencing a financial boom and is threatening to throw it away.

The league keeps proving Anderson’s point

Sophie Cunningham also triggered another firestorm by saying women shouldn’t have to compete against transgender women.

That’s easy for any sane person to agree with. Even if you’re like me and you’re against outright government bans on the issue — it should be left to the governing body itself, not the State — Bio 101 itself shows you what kind of disadvantages women would face.

But the WNBA has now convened discussions around the issue and publicly condemned what it calls “bad-faith” efforts surrounding the transgender-athlete debate—even though no known transgender woman has ever played in the league.

That perfectly illustrates the larger problem.

The league finally has people talking about basketball, and yet somehow everything keeps turning into something besides basketball — whether it’s race, gender, politics, privilege, activism, social justice, you name it.

Eventually, you stop running a sports league and start running cable news with standings, and that’s what the WNBA’s threatening.

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Where I’d tighten Anderson

Like I did with Connor Boyack and Hiroshima, I’m not going to pretend every sentence becomes scripture just because I agree with the larger argument. As I’ve said before, I’m a fucking rogue who walks alone, so I don’t line up in lockstep with any one ideology even if I’m starting to transcend Rothbardianism.

Anderson leans into the idea that large portions of the league resent Caitlin Clark.

Maybe they do, but I can’t prove that. Neither can anyone else unless the WNBA started conducting anonymous “Do You Hate Caitlin?” surveys. And even then, those survey responses may or may not be honest.

The observable business problem is strong enough:

Clark and players around her helped attract a new audience.

That audience doesn’t necessarily match the political culture that developed around the WNBA before it arrived. And instead of treating those people like potential lifelong customers, too much of the league conversation treats them like suspicious outsiders.

You know, like in all those movies when all-white small-hick townsfolk from Appalachia or the Great Plains stare down strangers who walk into the local diner and eye them with immediate suspicion.

The WNBA is heading toward that stereotype, just from a different angle.

Nobody owes the WNBA an audience

This is the part every professional sports organization needs to understand:

Fans aren’t subjects — they’re customers.

Nobody owes the WNBA support because women play there. Nor does it owe them ticket purchases, television ratings, or higher salaries for players.

Those current record-breaking salaries exist because the business became more valuable since more people decided watching it was worth their time and money.

That can reverse course quickly, given all the competition that’s out there. People have approximately eleven billion alternatives for wasting two or more hours, including something I’ll have for you at the end of this article.

If watching your league becomes synonymous with getting dragged into another political fight, plenty of people will simply stop watching because they want to see a ballgame, not a campaign rally around a cause.

This is why Anderson is 98% right

The WNBA isn’t suicidal because Carrington posted something stupid, that Cunningham has political opinions, or because one Seattle owner lost her shit on two innocent teenagers whose parents should’ve given that owner an earful with colorful language attached.

Those are symptoms, but Anderson identified the larger problem:

The WNBA finally became valuable enough to attract a broad audience, yet parts of its own culture still behave as though ideological conformity matters more than keeping that audience.

That worked differently when the league was niche, but mass-market sports require something else.

They require Republicans, Democrats, libertarians, socialists, and people who couldn’t name their senator sitting beside one another and caring about the same stupid game for two hours.

That’s the beauty of sports — it organically unites people when it provides the service and entertainment customers (fans) expect.

The WNBA finally has the opportunity to become that kind of league after spending nearly 30 years asking America to care.

America finally started caring, but if the WNBA pisses that opportunity away because they want to host political campaigns with a basketball game attached, then it has nobody to blame but itself when it becomes a suicide statistic.

If you want merit instead of politics, meet Yote Diamondback

There’s a reason this entire WNBA mess makes me think about Yote Diamondback in The Arcane Prophecy.

Yote enters Scorpii School as a true freshman with people already deciding what she can’t do: She’s too small, too easy to overlook, and not physically imposing enough for the competition waiting for her.

And when it comes to box thrashball, nobody hands Yote a starting spot because she checks the right demographic box, possesses the “correct” politics, or generates enough noise outside the arena.

She earns the damn thing.

Yote works her way into Scorpii’s starting lineup because she proves she belongs there.

That’s one reason sports inside fiction can sometimes remind us what actual sports are supposed to feel like:

You compete, somebody doubts you, you get your opportunity, then you either prove them wrong or you don’t.

Nobody pauses the game to determine if the person who beat you enjoys the “approved” political opinions.

That underdog element sits right at the center of The Arcane Prophecy, but it’s hardly the only thing waiting for you.

Yote’s story combines elemental magic, an elite-school rejection, magical-academy competition, sister rivalry, outsider status, supernatural abilities, and a brutal competitive sport inside a fantasy world where getting into the school is only the beginning of the problem.

If you like fantasy where school rivalries, elemental abilities, competitive sports, personal grudges, and larger threats all start colliding, Yote Diamondback probably belongs on your reading list.

Especially right now.

Because if your alternative is spending two hours watching the WNBA turn another basketball game into an argument about race, gender, privilege, or whatever controversy catches fire next, you could spend those same two hours reading about a five-foot-nothing freshman get underestimated and then force Scorpii School to put her in the starting lineup.

The Arcane Prophecy is available now through The Rebel Lore Vault, where I sell my fiction directly instead of making you wander through the usual Amazon maze.

So if this piece left you wishing sports would get back to competition, merit, rivalries, and people proving themselves on the field instead of through political theater, Yote’s waiting.

»»»» Get The Arcane Prophecy from The Rebel Lore Vault